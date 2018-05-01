Home > Sports > Football >

2018 FIFA World Cup: England WAGs to get special security in Russia

2018 FIFA World Cup Wives, girlfriends of England players to get special security in Russia

WAGs and families of England players have been invited to travel with the FA's official travel company.

England WAG
As England continue to get ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Football Association have already made plans for the security of the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of players by hiring special security for them in Russia.

England kick off their 2018 World Cup campaign on Monday, June 18 and would have arrived Russia a week earlier.

Ahead of the tournament, the FA have concluded plans for the security of the WAGs and also the family of the coaching staff and players.

John Stones and England national team

 

According to Daily Mail, some of the players are looking to also hire private security for their families although the FA have assured them of adequate protection during their stay in Russia.

They have also been invited to travel with the FA's official travel company.

WAGs in town

The FA security details for the WAGs and families will remain secrets for now although they are expected to be complicated by conflicting personal schedules.

England manager Gareth Southgate has directed that the WAGs and families of players stay some 30 miles and up to an hour’s drive away in St Petersburg and permitted to only visit the team’s base the day after England matches. 

