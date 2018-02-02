news

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with three matchday six fixtures played on Thursday, February 1.

The three games played ended with wins for the home sides

2016 NPFL Champions Rangers Intl defeated 2016 league runners-up Rivers United 1 - 0, Kelvin Itoya's goal in the 59th minute earned Rangers all three points.

NPFL new comers Go Round defeated Nasarawa United 2 - 1,

All goals in the encounter were scored in the second half, Adeseun Adelani put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute, but Opeyemi Saheed equalized in for Nasarawa almost immediately in the 53rd minute, went ahead through Shedrack Oghali in the 73rd minute, and his goal turned out to be the winner for the home sde.

Another NPFL newcomer Kwara United defeated Lobi Stars 1 - 0, Stephen Alfred's goal in the seventh minute of the first half turned out to be the match winner.

Seven matches were played in the matchday 6 of the NPFL, on Wednesday, January 31.

Of the six matches played, there were five home wins and just one draw.

Aiteo Cup Champions Akwa United continued their impressive start to the season, as they picked up a point away at FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Akwa who just partnered with an airline line company for their away fixtures took the lead through, Cyril Olisemah in the 12th minute, but Patrick Ikeokwu equalised for the hosts to deny Akwa from getting maximum points.

With nine matches played, there is just one outstanding match to be played in matchday six of the NPFL.

The game between Niger Tornadoes and Heartland will hold on Wednesday, February 7.

Home Victories

Five teams picked up, victories at home.

In an all eastern affair, Enyimba FC defeated Abia Warriors 1 - 0, Stanley Dimgba's goal in the 70th minute the difference.

Current champions Plateau United were defeated by Kano Pillars 2 - 0, two first half goals by Junior Lokosa in the 21st and 27th minute gave Pillars all three points.

Last seasons runners up MFM FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2 - 1 victory over Wikki Tourist.

All goals were scored in the first half, Adebayo Waheed put the hosts in front in the 6th minute, only for Nafiu Bala Kabuga to equalize through the penalty spot in the 15th minute, Jesse Akila put the hosts back in front in the 40th minute, a goal which would turn out to be the winner.

Sunshine Stars defeated Elkanemi Warriors by a goal scored by Kehinde Adedipe in the 26th minute.

Chinedu Ohanachom continued his goal scoring exploits for NPFL newcomers Yobe Desert Stars, as his goal in the 52nd minute proved the difference against Katsina United.

The NPFL continues with matchday 7 on Saturday, February 4.

Here are the Fixtures

Akwa United vs FC Wikkii Tourists FC

Lobi Stars FC vs FC IFeanyiubah

Heartland FC vs Kwara United FC

Katsina Uinted FC vs Niger Tornadoes FC

Nasarawa United FC vs Yobe Desert Stars

Rivers United FC vs Go Round FC

Abia Warriors FC vs Rangers Int’l FC

El-Kanemi Warriors vs FC Enyimba Int’l FC

Plateau United FC vs Sunshine Stars FC

Kano Pillars FC vs MFM FC