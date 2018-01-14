news

WBA, IBF and IBO super heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he will face Joseph Parker on Saturday, March 31 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium to defend his belts.

Joshua in 2017 defeated Wladimir Klitschko and Carlos Takam to win his WBA, WBA and IBO titles .

The 28-year-old has just two belts, the WBO and the WBC to win to unify the heavyweight division.

The WBO belt is the next target as Joshua has confirmed that he will be facing Parker in March.

“I would like to announce the official news that myself and Joseph Parker will be fighting on March 31 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff,” Joshua said.

“It is a unification heavyweight championship fight. We all know what happened last time I was in a unification heavyweight championship fight – it was gruelling, it was interesting and we both left the ring with masses of respect.

“These fights aren't easy because there is a lot on the line, so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge. I am looking forward to it, training camp is underway and before you know it March 31 will be upon us.”

Boastful Parker

Ahead of the fight, Parker is already boastful.

“Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock. A couple of months ago I heard him say 'why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand '?

“Well, now he's about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch. My entire existence is now devoted to proving what the boxing world already knows.”