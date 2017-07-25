PDP Governors to visit Buhari in London today

The Presidency has reportedly selected six Governors, including those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

According to Punch, the Governors have been scheduled to depart Nigeria today, Tuesday, July 25.

The six Governors were said to have been picked from the six geo-political zones of the country.

It is, however, not clear if the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd.), who is organising the trip, picked the Governors.

The six selected Governors include, Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) and Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo)

Punch quoted a Governor, who is not part of the delegation, as saying that the Governors were selected outside the Nigeria Governors' Forum.

He said, "Our colleagues are going to London to see the President. But I’m not happy that someone like the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, or his Rivers State counterpart, Mr. Nyesom Wike, is not on the delegation.

"Though there are PDP governors on the delegation, we know ourselves and also know those we know are truly part of the opposition and those close to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

"The governors had been directed to be at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, tomorrow (Tuesday). From there, they will fly to the United Kingdom."

This is coming 48 hours after Buhari had lunch with some Governors and Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in London, where he is on medical leave.