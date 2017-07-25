Home > Politics >

PDP Governors to visit Buhari in London today

Buhari PDP Governors to visit President in London today

It was gathered that the Governors were selected outside the Nigeria Governors' Forum.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

Yari Buhari’s illness delaying APC convention – Governor
Buhari PDP faults APC Governors' visit to President in London, says it was "an insult"
Fayose 'APC must die for PDP to rise', Governor says
Osinbajo Bala Mohammed speaks on meeting to unseat Acting President
Oyegun APC suspends Buhari’s aide
Ahmed Lawan Court judgements were written in the Villa during PDP regime - Lawan
Fayose 'Produce Buhari on live video, not Osinbajo's secret meeting,' Gov tells Presidency
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Presidency has reportedly selected six Governors, including those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

According to Punch, the Governors have been scheduled to depart Nigeria today, Tuesday, July 25.

The six Governors were said to have been picked from  the six geo-political zones of the country.

It is, however, not clear if  the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd.), who is organising the trip, picked the Governors.

The six selected Governors include, Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) and Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo)

ALSO READ: 'APC must die for PDP to rise', Fayose says

Punch quoted a Governor, who is not part of the delegation, as saying that the Governors were selected outside the Nigeria Governors' Forum.

He said, "Our colleagues are going to London to see the President. But I’m not happy that someone like the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, or his Rivers State counterpart, Mr. Nyesom Wike, is not on the delegation.

"Though there are PDP governors on the delegation, we know ourselves and also know those we know are truly part of the opposition and those close to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

"The governors had been directed to be at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, tomorrow (Tuesday). From there, they will fly to the United Kingdom."

This is coming 48 hours after Buhari had lunch with some Governors and Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in London, where he is on medical leave.

The PDP had criticised the APC Governors for just going to London to have lunch with the President and not advising him to address Nigerians directly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Lagos LG Election If you didn't vote, congratulations, you just played...bullet
2 Lagos LG Elections Police commissioner warns residents, politicians...bullet
3 Lagos LG Election APC sweeps commercial capital in council pollsbullet

Politics

Buhari meets APC Governors and chieftains
Buhari PDP faults APC Governors' visit to President in London, says it was "an insult"
A boy in Lagos flood
Lagos Floods It is time for Governor Ambode to save his city from drowning
Mudashiru Obasa, Akinwunmi Ambode, Henry Ajomale and Baba Eto
Lagos LG Elections LASIEC presents Certificates of Return to elected candidates
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC
Continuous Voters Registration SIECs mobilise grassroots people to register