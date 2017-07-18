'APC must die for PDP to rise', Fayose says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has to die for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to live.

He made the statement while speaking at the first meeting of PDP leaders since the Supreme Court sacked the Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the party last Wednesday,

The meeting was held in Abuja on Monday, July 17.

Fayose urged the party leaders to work tirelessly in their states to regain the confidence of their people ahead of 2019 elections

He said, "The APC must die so that the PDP can rise. Old change will give way for a new change. Now the coast is clear, all the party leaders should go home and work for the PDP.

"If this party must win, get Nigerians’ confidence restored, our leaders must go home to boost the party.

"If this party must return to power, we need to get the confidence of Nigerians."

Fayose reportedly launched a Facebook page on Monday to announce his 2019 Presidential ambition.

According to Channels TV, the Governor's camp confirmed that he would be vying for the President's office when the time comes.

Fayose, who is perhaps Buhari's most consistent and dedicated critic, has not hidden his ambition to rule Nigeria.

Last month in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Fayose somewhat made his ambition official when he said "I’m the next president."

"I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

"I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth," he had said.

However, it is not clear how Fayose plans to spin this as the PDP has reportedly zoned the party's 2019 Presidency slot to the North.

It is believed that the Governor may be positioning himself for the Vice-Presidency position which was said to have been zoned to the South.

The PDP meeting was attended by former president Goodluck Jonathan, Chairman of the party's National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Others in attendance were Senators, members of the House of Representatives, some former national officers of the party and former governors.