Obaseki :  Supreme Court dismisses Ize-Iyamu's petition against Edo Governor's victory

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Osagie Ize-Iyamu against Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, today, July 10, 2017.

Ize-Iyamu had launched a suit against Obaseki's victory in last year's gubernatorial election.

Dismissing the appeal as lacking merit, the Supreme Court promised to release reasons for its judgement on July 24.

On June 9, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate's appeal at the Appeal Court in Benin City was dismissed by a five-man panel led by Justice M.B Dongban-Mensem.

Ize-Iyamu challenged the outcome of the election, accusing Obaseki and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating the process.

The aggrieved PDP candidate claimed that the September 28 election was marked by corrupt practices, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of not complying with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2010.

INEC, Obaseki and the APC were listed as first, second and third respondents respectively in the dismissed suit.

He filed his suit with the appeal court after the state's election petition tribunal upheld the results of the election in favour of Obaseki, who was sworn in on 12 November 2016.