Politics :  Mixed reactions greet President Buhari's first photo after two months of disappearance from the public

The purported picture of Nigeria’s ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari has generated mixed reactions from the citizens who have been waiting for information about the conditions of their president.

President Buhari had left Nigeria on May 7, 2017, for a further medical treatment in the United Kingdom (UK) for an undisclosed disease. Since he has not been seen in the public and spoken to the country.

This has generated speculations about his actual state of health.

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, a picture was released in which the 74-year old leader and some state governors and two leaders from his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) are sitting round a table.

Also, the Presidential Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina released a statement quoting one of the governors stating: “the president was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour".

The statement also stated that Governor Rochas Okorocha (one of the delegation) noted that President Buhari was asked about the rumours swirling around his health and he laughed them off.

"President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians," he said.

However, Nigerians are divided on their opinions on the picture and information about the President. Some noted that it is a good development which would restore some sanity to public discourse while others noted that it is another attempt by the government to further conceal the truth from the public.

A leading Publisher in Nigeria, Mr Dele Momodu who confirmed that Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minster of Transport told him that the delegation actually met the President and had the report conversations with him

ROTIMI AMAECHI has confirmed to me in a video call minutes ago that he and other APC Chieftains indeed met with President Buhari this noon. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nigerians expressing disbelief about the development noted that some members of the opposition should have been part or also allowed to make a similar visit to President Buhari. Since he is a president of all Nigeria not to the APC alone.

Some members of the public also stated that the government is selling another hoax to the citizens, as things seem not alright with the President.

While some expressed disbelief, some other Nigerians are excited about the developments, while praying for quick recovery of the President.

The last group of Nigerians are those that are neutral but are of the view that the situation could have been better managed.