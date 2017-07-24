Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Mixed reactions greet President Buhari's first photo after two months of disappearance from the public

Nigerians are divided on their opinions about the President Buhari's photo. And until the eventual arrival of the President, no one is sure about his position.

Some Nigerians have called for similar visited to be facilitated for members of the opposition party since President Buhari is the leader of Nigeria not only his party. play

(Reuters)
The purported picture of Nigeria’s ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari has generated mixed reactions from the citizens who have been waiting for information about the conditions of their president.

President Buhari had left Nigeria on May 7, 2017, for a further medical treatment in the United Kingdom (UK) for an undisclosed disease. Since he has not been seen in the public and spoken to the country.

This has generated speculations about his actual state of health.

Also Read: Nigeria's President proceeds on Indefinite Medical Leave

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, a picture was released in which the 74-year old leader and some state governors and two leaders from his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) are sitting round a table.

President Buhari seems to be recovering,but needs his doctors' approval before coming back to the country. play

(Reuters)

Also, the Presidential Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina released a statement quoting one of the governors stating: “the president was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour".

The statement also stated that Governor Rochas Okorocha (one of the delegation) noted that President Buhari was asked about the rumours swirling around his health and he laughed them off.

"President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians," he said.

Also Read: Osinbajo meets Nigeria’s ailing president in London for just an hour

However, Nigerians are divided on their opinions on the picture and information about the President. Some noted that it is a good development which would restore some sanity to public discourse while others noted that it is another attempt by the government to further conceal the truth from the public.

President Buhari looks better he was while leaving the country on May 7, 2017 play

(Reuters)

A leading Publisher in Nigeria, Mr Dele Momodu who confirmed that Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minster of Transport told him that the delegation actually met the President and had the report conversations with him

 

Nigerians expressing disbelief about the development noted that some members of the opposition should have been part or also allowed to make a similar visit to President Buhari. Since he is a president of all Nigeria not to the APC alone.

Comments against expressing disbelief among the whole visit play

(Facebook)

Some members of the public also stated that the government is selling another hoax to the citizens, as things seem not alright with the President.

While some expressed disbelief, some other Nigerians are excited about the developments, while praying for quick recovery of the President.

Comments supporting the President Buhari play

(Facebook)

The last group of Nigerians are those that are neutral  but are of the view that the situation could have been better managed.

Comments that are seeking way further. play

(Facebook)

