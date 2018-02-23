Home > News > World >

ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015

Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Friday more than 20 staffers have left the organisation since 2015 after "paying for sexual services," as it called for change in a humanitarian sector facing "a watershed moment".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review play

Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Friday more than 20 staffers have left the organisation since 2015 after "paying for sexual services," as it called for change in a humanitarian sector facing "a watershed moment".

Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review.

"I have instructed my teams to scour the data we do have on sexual misconduct, and I can tell you that since 2015 we’ve identified 21 staff members who were either dismissed for paying for sexual services or resigned during an internal enquiry," Daccord said in a statement sent to AFP.

Two others did not have their contracts renewed over similar circumstances, he added, explaining that the decentralised nature of the organisation with 17,000 staff worldwide made it difficult to compile figures.

Unlike crisis-hit British charity Oxfam, which did not explicitly bar its employees from hiring prostitutes, the ICRC has forbidden "the purchase of sexual services" since 2006, even in places where prostitution is legal, Daccord explained.

He voiced concern that a number of incidents have not been reported, or reported cases were mishandled, and vowed the ICRC was working to address the problem.

Broadly, the ICRC needed to "acknowledge the cultural shift required for the organisation," Daccord said.

"This is a watershed moment for the humanitarian sector as a whole. We owe it to the people we serve to behave with absolute integrity."

The ICRC disclosures follow revelations that Oxfam was investigating 26 cases of sexual misconduct since a crisis erupted over its handling of a scandal involving prostitution in Haiti.

Three of Oxfam's senior leaders have apologised for the charity's handling of an internal investigation into the hiring of prostitutes by staff in Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake.

UNICEF's deputy director Justin Forsyth resigned following complaints of inappropriate behavior towards female staff in his previous post as head of British charity Save The Children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

In Syria Chaos deepens in rebel enclave, global outcry grows
Avoidable Death Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridge
Strategy The one question you should never ask during a job interview
Erotic Story/Minxie B Lily is about to cross off organising orgy off her bucket list
Football Mueller shines as Bayern thrash 10-man Besiktas
Tech You can connect all 9 Best Picture Oscar nominees with actors they have in common — here's how
World Rob porter's charisma and ambition disguised flare-ups of anger
Politics Mueller is reportedly investigating Jared Kushner's efforts to seek foreign financing for his family's business
FA Cup Wigan end Man City quadruple bid with Cup shock
Champions League Five classic Chelsea v Barcelona ties

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
A branch of the UBS bank in downtown Zurich is taped off after a shooting occured on February 23, 2018
In Zurich Two shot dead in downtown: police