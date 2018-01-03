Home > News > World >

Donald Trump :  US President taunts North Korean leader, says his 'Nuclear Button' is bigger

Donald Trump US President taunts North Korean leader, says his 'Nuclear Button' is bigger

The contrast between Trump’s language and the peace overture by South Korea highlighted the growing rift between two longtime allies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Donald Trump, pictured in this January 25, 2017 file photo, has been firing off ever-harsher condemnations of Iran's rulers since protests broke out there in recent days play

President Donald Trump, pictured in this January 25, 2017 file photo, has been firing off ever-harsher condemnations of Iran's rulers since protests broke out there in recent days

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Donald Trump's combative response to a statement made in recent days by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raised the temperature in the brewing confrontation between the United States and North Korea even as American allies in South Korea were moving to open talks with Pyongyang.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'” Trump wrote on Twitter. "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

The contrast between Trump’s language and the peace overture by South Korea highlighted the growing rift between two longtime allies.

The president’s saber-rattling tweet shifted the tenor of his response to the South Korean initiative just hours after a milder initial statement.

Trump, who has scorned the prospects of negotiating with North Korea, earlier in the day said the possible talks between the two governments on the peninsula resulted from sanctions imposed by the United States and the international community. “Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not — we will see!” he wrote Tuesday morning.

Why Trump hardened his message later the same day was not immediately clear. But Trump has not hesitated to match North Korea’s incendiary language even while other American presidents resisted such back-and-forth taunting out of concern that it was unwise and unnecessarily rewarding the hermit nation.

Last summer, Trump vowed to rain down “fire and fury” on North Korea if it posed a threat to the United States. Last fall, he went before the United Nations General Assembly to warn that he would “totally destroy North Korea” if the United States were forced to defend itself or its allies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indian Kashmir Rebel attack leaves eight deadbullet
2 Iran Is austerity really to blame for country's protests?bullet
3 Israel Country set to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace dealbullet

Related Articles

Trump Sanctions, pressure having 'big impact' on N.Korea - US
In Iran Trump denounces 'brutal and corrupt' regime
Israel Country set to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace deal
Donald Trump Government summons US ambassador over US President's tweet
In Iran 'Life is really difficult': Tehranis share economic grievances
Iran Country hit by fifth night of protests
Germany Country vows to fight local and 'imported' anti-Semitism
Donald Trump US President's team claims Russia investigator 'unlawfully' got emails
Donald Trump US President's team claims investigator 'unlawfully' got emails
In Indonesia Tens of thousands rally to support Palestine

World

A Peruvian bus travelling to Lima veered off a coastal road and plunged around 100 meters over a cliff, killing at least 25 people
In Peru At least 25 dead as bus plunges over cliff
Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah
Donald Trump US President threatens to cut aid to Palestinian territories
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un have exchanged angry insults over the past year
North Korea Country to reopen inter-Korean hotline after Seoul proposes talks
Handout picture released by Peruvian agency Andina showing rescuers, police and firefighters working at the scene after a bus plunged off a cliff at a spot known as "devil's curve"
In Peru Police say 48 died in bus accident