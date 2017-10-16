Home > News > World >

Austria :  Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government

Austria Country's far-right eyes power in 'whizz-kid' government

The expected rightward shift in the wealthy European Union member state will pose a fresh headache for Brussels as it struggles with Brexit...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sebastian Kurz looks set to become the world's youngest leader play

Sebastian Kurz looks set to become the world's youngest leader

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Austria's far-right looked set Monday to return to power in a coalition with conservative "whizz-kid" Sebastian Kurz, the world's youngest leader-in-waiting, in a fresh triumph for European populists.

The expected rightward shift in the wealthy European Union member state will pose a fresh headache for Brussels as it struggles with Brexit and the rise of nationalists in Germany, Hungary, Poland and elsewhere.

The People's Party (OeVP) -- rebooted by Kurz as a more hardline "movement" -- was projected to sweep up 31.7 percent of Sunday's vote, with final results expected later this week.

In second place were the Social Democrats (SPOe) of incumbent Chancellor Christian Kern on 26.9 percent, closely followed by the eurosceptic Freedom Party (FPOe) on 26.0 percent.

Founded by ex-Nazis in the 1950s, the FPOe's result is close to its all-time record of 26.8 percent in 1999 under then-leader Joerg Haider, and twice that of their allies the Alternative for Germany (AfD) last month.

Kurz, 31, forced the snap vote after becoming OeVP chief in May and ending the acrimonious decade-long coalition with the SPOe.

He attracted supporters in droves by depicting himself as a breath of fresh air, talking tough on immigration and vowing to slash taxes and red tape.

"With Kurz we have a new start for the country," said Werner Schwab, 64, a gardener. "Although he is 31, he is an experienced, calm and disciplined person."

Far-right 'normalisation'

Given his open dislike for Kern and adoption of far-right themes, Kurz's most likely coalition partner is the populist FPOe of Heinz-Christian Strache, 48.

Media reports said the two parties were already engaged in intensive behind-the-scene negotiations.

The least likely possibility is a tie-up between the FPOe and the SPOe, whose campaign suffered a string of mishaps.

Kern warned Monday Austria had witnessed a "massive rightward shift".

"We are open to talks... but there are enormous overlaps in the programmes of the OeVP and the FPOe," Kern told public radio Oe 1.

"We will not betray our programme and our fundamental values."

The OeVP and FPOe already shared power between 2000 and 2007, which turned Austria into a pariah.

But there would not be the same backlash now owing to what experts say is the "normalisation" of Europe's far-right.

More EU tensions

In December, the FPOe almost won the presidency and topped opinion polls in the midst of Europe's migrant crisis.

Like AfD, French National Front chief Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands -- who both congratulated Strache on Twitter on Sunday -- the FPOe has stoked concerns about a record influx of migrants into Europe.

But then Kurz came along and with his radical OeVP makeover stole some of Strache's thunder.

As foreign minister, the rosy-cheeked Kurz claims credit for closing the Balkan migrant trail in 2016 that saw hundreds of thousands of refugees trek into western Europe.

"I promise I will fight for great change in this country. It's time to establish a new political style," Kurz said Sunday.

Despite Kurz's pro-EU pledge, observers say a right-wing alliance risks driving a wedge between Austria and Brussels.

Vienna will hold the EU's presidency in the second half of 2018, just when Brussels wants to conclude Brexit talks.

Kurz has openly praised Hungary's populist premier Viktor Orban, while the FPOe is ambivalent at best about the EU.

Strache wants EU sanctions on Moscow lifted and pushed for closer ties with the Visegrad Four countries -- Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

A right-wing coalition "is likely to lead to more tensions with other EU members and Austria is likely to move closer to the Visegrad 4 states", said expert Pepijn Bergsen at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 In France Nudists get their place in the sun at Paris parkbullet
3 Mogadishu Bombing World leaders condemn Somalia attack 'in strongest...bullet

Related Articles

In Austria 31-yr-old conservative set to become next chancellor
In Austria Kurz: Europe's youngest leader in waiting
Czech Fayre's not fair for Eastern Europeans
Brexit EU calls for quick compromise on new passport-free zone rules
In Austria 'Whizz-kid' seen moving country right in election
In Austria 'Burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks
Catalonia Catalan referendum stirs up Balkan nationalists' hopes
In Austria Party chiefs in pre-vote 'hate duel'

World

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has said he wants to meet with the Spanish prime minister "as soon as possible" over the independence crisis
Catalonia Spain gives final call for Catalan independence decision
Agrokor, which is the main food producer and retailer in the Balkans, made a loss of 1.5-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) loss in 2016
Agrokor Police raid home of boss of indebted Balkans retail giant
More than 60 percent of the population in Haiti lives on less than $2 a day and there are frequent attempts to reach the US or other the places by boat
In Haiti 40 people missing as migrant vessel sinks off
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) take a position inside a building on the eastern frontline of Raqa on October 5, 2017
Islamic State 'Toughest fighting yet' to oust group from Syria's Raqa