New Instagram feature shows your online activity

news

A new feature has been included on the image sharing app Instagram, which informs users about the online activity of others but there is a cheat for those who are all about privacy.

Many people have tweeted their dissatisfaction over the new innovation now available on Android and iOS. They consider it a deprivation of privacy or even an embarrassment.

To emphasize this, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Digital rights attorney for Northern California, Matt Cagle wrote, "Instagram now tells your friends when you were last on Instagram, which is embarrassing because you're always on Instagram."

An ability to evade detection online is available at the comfort of a button.

ALSO READ: Instagram is currently testing a standalone messaging app

Users can visit their profile where they will be able to access the app settings on the top-right corner or the three dots. Once on the page, scroll down to the last menu on the list which should display "show activity status".

Once you toggle off, you will not be able to view other users online status and neither will you have access to theirs.