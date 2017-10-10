Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential contest because he was too much of a nice guy.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC unseated the PDP backed Jonathan in March of 2015 after running away with majority of the votes.

However, Wike says Jonathan lost that contest unfairly.

The Rivers Governor belongs to the PDP.

He also said he would have reacted differently during the 2015 presidential campaigns.

There were reports that Jonathan was pelted with stones in the country’s north when his campaign train did the rounds in what was an APC controlled region.

“God gave every leader his strength and way of doing things. You see, I will not accept that. Let the heavens fall. If Nigeria was going to end on that day, let it end. I will not take what he took. That is why I respect the man a lot. I will not take that”, Wike said of the incident during a chat with ‘The Interview’ magazine.

“If Nigeria will come down that day, let it come down. I mean, what is it? He was President and you were throwing stones at him? No single respect for that office? And you tell me to accept it? No, I will clamp down on you,”Wike added.

The Governor also wondered why no one was arrested in the wake of the stoning incident. He alleged that prominent northern politicians, including those within the PDP rank, played a role in sabotaging Jonathan’s re-election dream.

During the 2015 result collation process, former Niger Delta minister Godsday Orubebe, staged a one man protest against then INEC chairman Attahiru Jega. Wike says he would have acted the same in Orubebe’s shoes.

Asked if he supported Orubebe’s drama and meltdown, Wike said: “I did. Of course, why not? You saw clear rigging. I don’t like a system where you see something is going wrong and you keep quiet.”

Wike also warned that Nigeria will go up in flames if the APC attempts to rig the forthcoming 2019 presidential contest in his home State.

“The whole thing boils down to sincerity and commitment. We said if things would not happen, all of us would go down with it. That was the driving spirit for us and that is what we are going to repeat in 2019.

“If the Federal Government is going to kill all of us, so be it. Because we know what they have planned and their strategies and so when it is time, we will face the APC squarely in this State. Just watch.”