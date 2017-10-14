Senate wants Presidential inauguration returned to National Assembly

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill which seeks to return the Presidential Inauguration to the National Assembly.

The Senate’ decision was sequel to a bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu noted that the bill was part of the restructuring efforts of the 8th Senate to have a Nigeria fully rooted in democratic practice and norms.

The Deputy Senate President maintained that the practice of conducting Presidential Inaugurations at the Eagle Square was an introduction of the military.

“In Nigeria’s case, presidential inaugurations thus far have taken place at the Eagle Square which is a parade ground," said the statement issued by an aide to the Senate President, Bamikole Omisore.

“This is a practice that was instituted by the Military. A parade ground has military symbolism but no meaningful democratic symbolism hence the need to return the Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies to the rightful place, the National Assembly where every Nigerian has a representative.

“If you have been to the NASS complex, you must have noticed a large square in front of the main chambers building or the building commonly referred to as the ‘White House’ within the Assembly.

“It is similar to the West front of the United States Capitol, the home of the United States Congress where Presidents take their oath of office. That Square is the people’s square. At the top of the Square is a podium.

“One of the functions of that podium is for presidential inauguration ceremonies such as the swearing-in of the President of Nigeria but that square has never been used for that purpose, despite its important symbolism.

“Consequently, the Senate, in order to address this anomaly, passed the Presidential Inauguration Bill that returns the activities of Presidential Inauguration to the National Assembly,” the statement added.

Presidential assent is required for this bill to become law.