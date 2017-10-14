Home > News > Politics >

Senate wants Presidential inauguration returned to National Assembly

Ike Ekweremadu Senate wants to return Presidential inauguration to NASS

The Senate says the conduct of Presidential inaugurations at Eagle Square was an introduction of the military.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Nigerian senate during plenary play

The Nigerian senate during plenary

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill which seeks to return the Presidential Inauguration to the National Assembly.

The Senate’ decision was sequel to a bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu noted that the bill was part of the restructuring efforts of the 8th Senate to have a Nigeria fully rooted in democratic practice and norms.

The Deputy Senate President maintained that the practice of conducting Presidential Inaugurations at the Eagle Square was an introduction of the military.

Buhari on his inauguration day play

Buhari on his inauguration day

(Pulse)

 

“In Nigeria’s case, presidential inaugurations thus far have taken place at the Eagle Square which is a parade ground," said the statement issued by an aide to the Senate President, Bamikole Omisore.

ALSO READ: Buhari seeks Senate approval for $5.5 billion loan

This is a practice that was instituted by the Military. A parade ground has military symbolism but no meaningful democratic symbolism hence the need to return the Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies to the rightful place, the National Assembly where every Nigerian has a representative.

“If you have been to the NASS complex, you must have noticed a large square in front of the main chambers building or the building commonly referred to as the ‘White House’ within the Assembly.

“It is similar to the West front of the United States Capitol, the home of the United States Congress where Presidents take their oath of office. That Square is the people’s square. At the top of the Square is a podium.

“One of the functions of that podium is for presidential inauguration ceremonies such as the swearing-in of the President of Nigeria but that square has never been used for that purpose, despite its important symbolism.

“Consequently, the Senate, in order to address this anomaly, passed the Presidential Inauguration Bill that returns the activities of Presidential Inauguration to the National Assembly,” the statement added.

Presidential assent is required for this bill to become law.

Image
  • Special traditional troupe for the New Era of Oba of Benin Coronation, performing in Benin   
  • From Left: Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Tin Can Island Port, Nigeria Customs Service, Akintola Ayodeji; Customs Area Comptroller, Yusuf Bashar and, Deputy Comptroller, Administration, Samuel Opelusi, at a News Conference on the discovery of un-manifested substances suspected to be Cocaine in a company cargo after a plenary test in Lagos   
  • From left: APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; APC Gubernatorial Candidate for Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor of Plateau State/Chairman APC National Campaign Council for the Ondo State 2016 Governorship Election, Mr Simon Lalong, at the inauguration of 50-member Campaign in Abuja    
  • A cross-section of parents and students during the 2016 International Day of the Girl Child Education at Government Girls Secondary School in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Dr Nnamdi Uwajimgba checking the eyes of a 112 years old Madam Aya Yusuf at the Gwagwalada Township Clinic during the World Sight Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A 120 years old Madam Aya Yusuf checking her sight at the Gwagwalada Township Clinic during the World Sight Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDIC, Mrs Lola Abiola-Edewor and Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim welcoming the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim and members of the committee to the NDIC head office during the Committee’s oversight visit in Abuja   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (l) receiving a gift from the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, during Baru’s visit on NNPC exploration activities toward re-entry of the Benue through Gongola basin, in Bauchi    
  • The Water Hyacinth Removal Machine inaugurated by Gov Ambode in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Facilitator, Mrs Adekitan Adeagbo; Former President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Fatimah Isola-Gbenla; Guest lecture, Mr Akande Abiodun; Dr Adenike Jagun and Chairman, Advocacy Network Nigeria (ANN), Shaykh Busairi at a media awareness on family planning organized by ANN for Journalists In Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ezekiel Daju (m) presenting certificate of good quality products to the representative of General Manager, Milky Way Fresh Milk, Mrs Bentu Nancin during the official presentation of Standards Organisation Of Nigeria (SON) Certificate of Good Quality Products to Companies in Jos on Thursday (13/10/16) Right is the representative of Director General, SON, Mr Musa George   
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry,Mr. Ezekiel Daju (L) presenting Certificate Of Good Quality Products to the Managing Director, Smid Engineering Nigeria Ltd , Mr. Wuyah Audu during the official presentation of Standards Organisation Of Nigeria (SON) Certificate of Good Quality Products to Companies in Jos on Thursday   
  • Some of 85 inmates of Jimeta Prison Yola that were release by the Adamawa Chief Judge, Justice Ishaya Banu, During an open court sitting by the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee in Yola on Thursday   
  • Heaps of refuse on Douglas Road in Owerri, Imo State on Thursday   
  • From Left: Permanent Secretary, Water Front Infrastructure, Mr Nurudeen Salami; Representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr Babtunde Adejare; Managing Director, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mrs Abisola Kamson and Chairman, Lagos State Ferry Service, Mr Paul Kalejaiye at the Inauguration of Water Hyacinth Removal Machines in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garba and Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during the Chief of Naval Staff’s visit to the Emir’s palace in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (l) taking salute from a guard of honour mounted for him during his visit to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force for the Security of the Lake Chad Basin at Baga in Borno   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed addressing a World News Conference on the release of 21 of the abducted Chibok Girls, in Abuja on Wednesday (12/10/16). The 21 girls allegedly released by Boko Haram sect were among the 219 students abducted from their dormitory in Chibok community, Borno on April 14, 2014.   
  • Students of Stella Maris Secondary School Abuja, Performing at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, with the Theme: ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi (Sitting 2nd r 2nd row); Director, Search And Rescue, (NEMA), Air Commodore Salisu Mohamed (Sitting 2nd row) and Other Officials and Students of Claret International School, Mabushi Abuja, at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction With the Theme ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Bayelsans checking their eyes during a free eye screening by Nigerian National Optometric Association to mark the 2016 World Eye Day celebration at Ekeki park in Yenagoa on Thursday   
  • Members of Nigerian National Optometric Association during an awareness campaign to mark the 2016 World Eye Day celebration along Imbiama-yenagoa road in Bayelsa on Thursday   
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi (l) Presenting a gift to students of Government Secondary School Area 10, Garki Abuja, Miss Mary Sally (R); Uzu Favour (m) and Suleiman Ajibola, at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with the Theme: ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo VP has ruled himself out of presidential race, here's what that...bullet
2 APC Restructuring is not in our language - Bisi Akandebullet
3 Tunde Bakare 'Here is how to restructure Nigeria', Cleric breaks it downbullet

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu, Eyinnaya Abaribe Is govt about to arrest senator?
Codeine Tinubu, Ben Bruce rise against menace of drug abuse amongst youths
Ibrahim Idris Misau attacks Police boss on live TV
Monkeypox Senators preach proactive measures to combat disease outbreak
Remi Tinubu Senator thinks Nigerian husbands could be responsible for drug abuse problem
Saraki Senators kick as Senate President saves FG’s N135bn virement request
2017 Budget Senate asks Adeosun, Udoma to appear before Joint Committee
Senate Lawmakers vote in favour of removal of speed bumps on federal roads

Politics

Dokpesi AIT chief intensifies lobby for PDP chairmanship
INEC
Anambra Election We are not afraid of IPOB’s threat – Nwoye
Court gavel
In Abia Tribunal sacks council chairman
Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo
Ibrahim Dankwambo Gov urges PDP forum to promote unity