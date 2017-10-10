President Buhari seeks Senate's approval for $5.5 billion loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter of request to the Senate to seek approval for an external loan of $5.5 billion.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read the president's letter to lawmakers during plenary session on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

In the letter, President Buhari explained that the loan will be sourced through the issuance of Euro and Diaspora bonds and will be used for capital projects in the 2017 budget and refinancing of domestic debts.

The letter read, "Implementation of the external borrowing plan approved in the 2017 appropriation Act. External borrowing to refinance maturing domestic debts through the issuance of $3 billion Euro bond in the international capital market or through a loan syndication,” the letter read.

"The senate may wish to refer to 2017 appropriation Act which has a deficit of 2.356 trillion and provisions for near borrowings 2.321 trillion. The Act also provides for 1.254 trillion and external borrowing of 1.067 trillion about $3.5 billion. Issuance of $2.5 billion for financing the 2017 appropriation Act."

According to the debt statistics published by the Debt Management Office on September 5, the nation's debt has risen by 61.96% since President Buhari was sworn in.

