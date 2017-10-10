Home > News > Politics >

President Buhari seeks Senate's approval for $5.5 billion loan

Buhari President seeks Senate approval for $5.5 billion loan

President Buhari explained that the fund will be used to fund capital projects in the 2017 budget.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Lauretta Onochie)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter of request to the Senate to seek approval for an external loan of $5.5 billion.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read the president's letter to lawmakers during plenary session on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

In the letter, President Buhari explained that the loan will be sourced through the issuance of Euro and Diaspora bonds and will be used for capital projects in the 2017 budget and refinancing of domestic debts.

The letter read, "Implementation of the external borrowing plan approved in the 2017 appropriation Act. External borrowing to refinance maturing domestic debts through the issuance of $3 billion Euro bond in the international capital market or through a loan syndication,” the letter read.

"The senate may wish to refer to 2017 appropriation Act which has a deficit of 2.356 trillion and provisions for near borrowings 2.321 trillion. The Act also provides for 1.254 trillion and external borrowing of 1.067 trillion about $3.5 billion. Issuance of $2.5 billion for financing the 2017 appropriation Act."

According to the debt statistics published by the Debt Management Office on September 5, the nation's debt has risen by 61.96% since President Buhari was sworn in.

More details to follow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wike 'I would have burnt down Nigeria if I were Jonathan'bullet
2 Peter Obi Politics made me poorer – Ex-Governor saysbullet
3 Tunde Bakare 'Here is how to restructure Nigeria', Cleric breaks it downbullet

Related Articles

Wike 'I would have burnt down Nigeria if I were Jonathan'
NNPC Scandal Presidency 'clears' Baru as Kachikwu runs to associates for advise on next move
Buhari Why has president gone quiet on suspended Babachir Lawal?
Buhari President mourns Gen. Victor Malu

Politics

Dino Melaye
Melaye Senator wants mandatory mental health tests for political appointees
VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, October 10, 2017]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
PDP Party goes after Abuja rep member over defection to APC
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce
Pulse Opinion Ben Bruce’s commonsense revolution is a load of nonsense