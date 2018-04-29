Home > News > Politics >

Pastor Adeboye shades Gov Bello as Melaye survives recall

Dino Melaye Pastor Adeboye shades Gov Bello as Senator survives recall process

The pastor subtly inferred that the Kogi state governor won't be happy with the result of the recall process that failed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Adeboye shades Gov Bello as Melaye survives recall play RCCG member calls Pastor Adeboye a fraud for tithing message (today)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Redeemed Christian Church of God's pastor, Enoch Adeboye has thrown a shade at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state following the failed process to recall Senator Dino Melaye.

The pastor subtly inferred that the Kogi state governor won't be happy with the result of the recall process that failed.

play

 

Adeboye had responded to a tweet by Guardian Newspaper on the failed recall process in the early hours of Sunday, April 29, 2018.

"I guess Senator has escaped this one. Governor won't be happy o," he tweeted.

play

 

The clergy deleted the tweet but not before Pulse got some screenshots of the tweet and reply.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye thanks constituents over failed recall process

Court 'remands Dino Melaye's brother in Kuje Prison' play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

The bid to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate has finally crashed as only 5.34 per cent of the total 188,500 signatories to his recall petition were verified in an exercise held on Saturday.

The result of the verification released early Sunday in Lokoja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that 39,285 of the signatories were verified, out of which only 18,762 signatures were genuine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan This is why Donald Duke and Okonjo-Iweala are fightingbullet
2 Buhari President officially declares to run for 2nd termbullet
3 Dino Melaye 8 things you need to know about senator’s arrestbullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Senator thanks constituents over failed recall process
Dino Melaye Senator survives recall as INEC releases results of signatures verification
In Kogi Electorate shun INEC recall process, say Melaye excellent representative
Workers’ Day FG declares Tuesday May 1, 2018 as public day
Melaye Conflicting details emerge on how Dino escaped from SARS vehicle

Politics

Amori Senator Chief Ighoyota Amori
Ighoyota Amori 2019: APC cannot take over Delta
Court 'remands Dino Melaye's brother in Kuje Prison'
Dino Melaye Senator thanks constituents over failed recall process
Nothing to fear about Buhari's health – Lai Mohammed
Buhari Nothing to fear about president's health – Lai Mohammed
Spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi
Bolaji Abudulahi APC denies alleged levy of N6bn on governors for congresses, convention