Pastor Adeboye shades Gov Bello as Melaye survives recall

news

Redeemed Christian Church of God's pastor, Enoch Adeboye has thrown a shade at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state following the failed process to recall Senator Dino Melaye.

The pastor subtly inferred that the Kogi state governor won't be happy with the result of the recall process that failed.

Adeboye had responded to a tweet by Guardian Newspaper on the failed recall process in the early hours of Sunday, April 29, 2018.

"I guess Senator has escaped this one. Governor won't be happy o," he tweeted.

The clergy deleted the tweet but not before Pulse got some screenshots of the tweet and reply.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye thanks constituents over failed recall process

The bid to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate has finally crashed as only 5.34 per cent of the total 188,500 signatories to his recall petition were verified in an exercise held on Saturday.

The result of the verification released early Sunday in Lokoja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that 39,285 of the signatories were verified, out of which only 18,762 signatures were genuine.