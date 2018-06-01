Home > News > Politics >

Not Too Young To Run Act: Democratic victory for Nigerian youths - PDP

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja, urged youths to immediately take the advantage of the new law.

  • Published:
President Buhari signs Not Too Young To Run Bill. play

President Buhari signs Not Too Young To Run Bill.

(State House)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’, signed into law on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari as victory for Nigeria youths.

“The party also commended the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Tony Nwulu (PDP, Lagos) and other legislators who supported the processes to reality.

“We also commend the resilience of the Nigerian youths in getting the initiative through, in line with the vision of the PDP to allow younger Nigerians to actively participate in elective positions in governance at all levels, he said.

Ologbondiyan said that before the passage of the bill, the PDP had since launched its ‘Generation Next Movement.

According to him, the movement has already put younger Nigerians at advantage positions to participate in elective positions ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In line with the ‘Generation Next Movement’, the rebranded PDP, among other pro-youth incentives, had approved certain critical clauses and waivers so that the young people will actively vie for positions in the 2019 general elections.

“In line with our dream of providing enabling environment for youth participation in elections and governance, the PDP, after winning in 2019, will further lower the age qualification to entrench our vision that ‘whoever can vote can be voted for’, which is a global standard.

“The PDP, therefore, urged the Nigerian youths to immediately take advantage of the Generation Next platform and incentives already established by the repositioned PDP to actively participate in the collective quest to rescue our nation from the APC,” he said.

Ologbondiyan advised President Buhari and the APC not to attempt to present themselves as the architects of the Act because the bill was sponsored and pursued by the PDP members in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

According to Ologbondiyan, the APC-led government did not show any support or enthusiasm towards the initiative.

He added that President Buhari signed the bill because the bill had already found an easy passage to the crucibles of the required approval of two-third of states in the federation.

