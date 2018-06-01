Home > News > Politics >

Lawmakers commend Buhari for removing age barrier

Not Too Young To Run Lawmakers commend Buhari for removing age barrier

The National Assembly had passed the bill last year, altering Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution to reduce the constitutional age requirements for President from 40 to 30; and that of the Governor from 35 to 30.

  Published:
President Buhari signs Not Too Young To Run Bill.

Some lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari had made history in removing age impediment by signing the `Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ Bill into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President on Thursday, May 31, signed the bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 constitution to reduce age qualifications for some political offices.

ALSO READ: 5 interesting things Buhari said during signing of bill

The age requirement for a Senator is reduced from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

The `Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ law is aimed at opening up the political space for Nigerian youths to participate in decision-making processes.

The lawmakers said in interviews with NAN that having signed the bill, Buhari had made history and written his name in gold.

The lawmakers urged the youth to take advantage of the law to bring about a Nigeria of their dream.

Mr Tunde Braimoh, the Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, said that by this singular but important act, the President had been scored high and recorded history as a leader.

“The President has endowed young Nigerians to venture into the centre stage.

“The President has removed impediments of age from the radar of young Nigerians aspiring for leadership roles.

“This is a no mean feat by a President, who is further providing a level-playing ground for all.

“This is a rare candour and valour, the hallmark of quintessential leadership,’’ Braimoh said.

Also speaking, Mr Segun Olulade, the Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Health Services, said: “I feel elated and it is a sigh of relief that our youths now have a broader opportunity to serve their fatherland”.

Olulade said that the action showed President Buhari as a listening leader, who believed in the youth and identified with issues that had to do with their development.

Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency I, also appreciated the President for signing the bill into law.

Olorunrinu also commended Rep. Tony Nwulu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 11, who initiated and sponsored the bill.

“We thank God that the President has signed the bill.

“We want the President to allow the law to start running without delay with effect from 2019 elections,’’ Olorunrinu, the only PDP lawmaker in Lagos Assembly said.

