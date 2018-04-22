Home > News > Politics >

Jega heads Maitama Sule Centre for politics, governance

Jega faults amended election timetable

Attahiru Jega

Kano State Government has appointed former INEC boss Prof. Attahiru Jega to head the committee madated to nurture the Maitama Sule Centre for Politics and Democratic Governance.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje who inaugurated the committee in Kano said centre was to immortalise the late elder statesman for his immense contributions to political and democratic developments in the country.

The center will also be utilized for research and scholarly discourse for the advancement of politics and democratic governance,” he said.

Ganduje also described late diplomat as a rare gentleman, intelligent and highly disciplined individual.

The governor mandated the committee to within eight weeks “analyse function and long term programmes of the center, to determine appropriate name and location for the center and provide appropriate frame work among others.

Responding, Jega assured that the committee would undertake the assignment diligently.

Other members of the 15-man committee include Justice Mamman Nasir, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, Prof. Mustapha Isa Ahmad, Prof. Shehu Musa Alhaji, Prof. Sule Bello and Prof. Dahiru Yahaya.

Others are Engr. Mansur Ahmed, Tajuddeen Dantata, Arc. Ibrahim Haruna, Alhaji Muhtari Hassan, Alhaji Muhtari Maitama and representative of Kano Emirate Council.

It would be recalled that the state government had renamed its university to Yusuf Maitama Sule University and the street where his residence is located to honour the deceased.

