The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is yet to officially release the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 General Elections.

The commission made the clarification in its daily bulletin issued on Friday in Abuja.

It stated that the clarification became important following several enquiries from stakeholders on the issue.

It noted that only the actual dates for the general elections were so far released by the commission.

The Commission had, in March, announced that the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on Feb. 16 , while that of the Governorship and State Assembly on March 2.

It explained that the action was to standardize the electoral process, ensure certainty in the dates for elections and to also allow for proper planning by stakeholders.

“So far only the time table and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship election and the Idemili North State Constituency by-election have been released.

“That of the 2019 general elections will be unveiled in due course.”