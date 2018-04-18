news

Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Hoodlums led by suspended lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege forced their way into the Senate carting away the Mace at about 11:55am.

The incident caused pandemonium at the National Assembly leading to a disruption of the activities of the upper legislative chambers for almost an hour.

The Senate moved into an executive session minutes later to deliberate on the next line of action.

“The senate invaded. Mace taken away. Deliberations on whether to adjoined or not. I and others insisted that the senate must not adjoin. I removed my waist Belt and lay to serve as a mace for us to continue, My colleagues seconded. Then a spare mace brought in and the session continued. Good drivers are not known when the road is smooth,” Senator Sani said via Twitter.

Plenary resumes

The Senate resumed plenary at about 12:30pm after coming out of an executive session where the earlier incident of forceful removal of the mace was deliberated upon.



With a spare mace, the official symbol of authority in place, and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, presiding.

"The Senate also decided that it will get to the roots of this sad assault on democracy and an obvious act of treason which the seizure of the mace by some armed hodlums represents.

The hoodlums severely attacked some members of staff of the National Assembly, particularly the Sergeant-at-Arms on Chamber duties," a statement by Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi said.

IGP, DSS boss summoned

The Senate mandated the Inspector General of Police, Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours.

Some House of Representatives members led by Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, are in the Senate chambers in solidarity visits.

"We are determined to conclude all matters slated on the Order Paper for today, even if it means us sitting until 6pm", Ekweremadu declared.