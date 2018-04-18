Home > News > Politics >

Shehu Sani’s waist belt used in place of stolen Mace

Senate Shehu Sani’s waist belt 'used in place of stolen mace'

Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. play

Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

(Abubakarbukolasaraki.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Hoodlums led by suspended lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege forced their way into the Senate carting away the Mace at about 11:55am.

The incident caused pandemonium at the National Assembly leading to a disruption of the activities of the upper legislative chambers for almost an hour.

Senator Shehu Sani named suspect in murder case play Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (Facebook)

 

The Senate moved into an executive session minutes later to deliberate on the next line of action.

“The senate invaded. Mace taken away. Deliberations on whether to adjoined or not. I and others insisted that the senate must not adjoin.  I removed my waist Belt and lay to serve as a mace for us to continue, My colleagues seconded. Then a spare mace brought in and the session continued. Good drivers are not known when the road is smooth,” Senator Sani said via Twitter.

 

Plenary resumes

The Senate resumed plenary at about 12:30pm after coming out of an executive session where the earlier incident of forceful removal of the mace was deliberated upon.

With a spare  mace, the official symbol of authority in place, and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, presiding.

ALSO READ: Senators get N13.5M monthly as running cost

"The Senate also decided that it will get to the roots of this sad assault on democracy and an obvious act of treason which the seizure of the mace by some armed hodlums represents.

The hoodlums severely attacked some members of staff of the National Assembly, particularly the Sergeant-at-Arms on Chamber duties," a statement by Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi said.

IGP, DSS boss summoned

The Senate mandated the Inspector General of Police, Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours.

Some House of Representatives members led by Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, are in the Senate chambers in solidarity visits.

"We are determined to conclude all matters slated on the Order Paper for today, even if it means us sitting until 6pm", Ekweremadu declared.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Omo-Agege Suspended Senator breaks into NASS with thugs, steals macebullet
2 2019 Election Sahara Reporters publisher shows up in a mosque ahead of...bullet
3 Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assemblybullet

Related Articles

Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new list
Shehu Sani Senator reportedly dumps APC for SDP
Buhari Amaechi just told us how much ministers earn monthly
Pulse Opinion Here’s the problem with Buhari’s 2nd term declaration
Shehu Sani 'I'm not leaving APC', senator tells Pulse
Shehu Sani Senator named suspect in murder case
Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspect

Politics

Nigerians know Buhari is not Nigeria's problem - Keyamo
Buhari Nigerians know President is not Nigeria's problem - Keyamo
Suspended Delta lawmaker, Senator Omo-Agege breaks into NASS with thugs, steals mace
Omo-Agege Senate orders Police, DSS to retrieve mace stolen by Senator
5 things Falae said about Buhari when he visited Obasanjo
Falae 5 things politician said about Buhari when he visited Obasanjo
Senator Shehu Sani tells Pulse that he isn't dumping APC
Shehu Sani 'I'm not leaving APC', senator tells Pulse