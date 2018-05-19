Governor Okorocha accuses Oyegun of causing aiding opposition

news

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, John Oyegun of working with his political enemies.

Okorocha said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemedo.

The Governor said that Oyegun is working against him because he refused to support his tenure elongation plan.

He also told those saying that they have made him irrelevant in Imo state that they can only make noise in Oyegun’s office.

Opposition claim victory

A former commissioner in the state, Theo Ekechi had earlier said that Okorocha is no longer relevant in Imo state.

Ekechi also said that top APC members in the state have abandoned the Governor.

He said “There has been wide jubilation in Imo because we have rescued the party from Okorocha. We have made it impossible for him to get help from anywhere. He cannot run to any political figure in the state because none is with him, he cannot approach any clergyman in the state. In his desperation, he ran to Sokoto, Daura and even to the vice-president, but help has refused to come,” The Cable News reports.

Okorocha fires back

According to the statement issued by Onwuemedo, the Governor said only ingrates will claim to cage the man who God used to uplift them.

“The so-called Imo stakeholders can only cage governor Rochas Okorocha like they have claimed in the media in the offices of the national chairman of the party, chief John Oyegun and the national organising secretary of the party, chief Osita Izunaso, who are on vendetta mission against the governor over his innocent and patriotic stand on the issue of tenure elongation.

“And in any case, only ingrates can claim caging the man God used to uplift them politically. All those in the insolvent group called coalition are all beneficiaries of Okorocha’s political successes in Imo.”