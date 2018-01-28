It is better to steal than smoke Indian hemp - Rochas Okorocha

news

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said that it is better to be an armed robber than to smoke Indian hemp.

Okorocha said this while addressing a some residents of Imo state.

The Governor, in a video released online, was seen talking to the people in Igbo language.

He said “You all know what the law says about Marijuana(weed)? Weed has killed my Children in Imo state. Anybody selling weed or consuming it, that person’s house will be demolished.

“Where we are now, it is better for someone to be an Armed Robber than to Smoke weed,” Daily Post reports.

Critics slam Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha was recently criticised by some Nigerians on social media, for erecting statues in honour of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa and ex-President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia.

In his reaction, the Governor said that he will erect more statues in Imo state.

OBJ calls for decriminalization of marijuana

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the chairman of the West Africa Drugs Commission, recently called for the decriminalization of marijuana.

The former President also suggested that counselling should be adopted.