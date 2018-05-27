Home > News > Politics >

Gbenga Daniel appointed as Atiku's presidential campaign DG

Atiku Ex-VP appoints Gbenga Daniel as DG of his 2019 presidential campaign

Atiku said Otunba Gbenga Daniel will Daniel will oversee all that pertains to personnel, resourcing and staffing of his campaign organisation.

  • Published:
Gbenga Daniel appointed as Atiku's presidential campaign DG play

Otunba Gbenga Daniel

(The Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, to head his 2019 presidential campaign in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter signed by Atiku and obtained by Daily Nigerian, Daniel will oversee all that pertains to personnel, resourcing and campaign staffing.

A twitter support group for Atiku, 'Youths For Atiku', also confirmed the development in a tweet on Sunday, May 27.

 

The letter reads in part, "I am pleased to officially notify you of the appointment of His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (“OGD” as he is popularly known), as the Director-General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation.

"OGD is a former two-term governor of Ogun State, and a foremost engineer, businessman and astute politician. He has vast knowledge of the Nigerian political terrain and has a wide network of contacts and friends all over Nigeria, and these are a few of the assets he will be bringing to our campaign organisation.

"I am in no doubt OGD is a very positive and welcome addition to our campaign and I look forward to working with him as he leads over campaign to victory come February 2019.

6 times Atiku showed loyalty to Arsenal FC play Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (allAfrica)

 

"Going forward, OGD as the Director General, has overall responsibility for every aspect of the campaign. This includes mobilization and organizing (delegates and supporters), publicity and communication, finance and expenditure. I am in the process of setting up a separate fund raising committee which will work alongside and complement the campaign finance structure.

"The DG will also have overall responsibility for personnel, resourcing and campaign staffing and any other political or campaign related matters, that I give my delegated authority.

"From now on, my role will be limited to continuing my consultations with the relevant stakeholders in the PDP and in the political landscape as a whole. All campaign or other staff will report to the DG with immediate effect, and all campaign or political matters will also be referred to the DG.

"The DG will report to me directly."

If given the PDP presidential ticket, Atiku and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, both from northern Nigeria, will battle for the Presidency seat.

The President had in April announced the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi as the Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari The moment President declared Osinbajo’s position 'under threat'bullet
2 In Imo State I will be sworn in as governor in 2019, guber aspirant boastsbullet
3 Oshiomhole We will expose how PDP stole moneybullet

Related Articles

Politics Atiku is worried over killings of Catholic Church’s parishioners
Fayose Governor sponsoring lawsuit against Fayemi – APC
Titilayo Atiku Ex VP's wife advocates education to solve youth restiveness, drug abuse
Atiku Ex-VP denies visiting ex-gov Jang in prison but new audio 'proves' he did
Buhari 3 reasons why northern group wants president to abandon re-election
2019 Presidency Northern youths tell Buhari, Atiku not to contest in 2019
American University of Nigeria Education Minister's daughter graduates with first class degree from AUN
Yabon gwani Diyar ministan ilimi tayi fice a makarantar Atiku
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Flutterwave CEO urges AUN graduands to make an positive impact

Politics

Police stop APC congress in Cross River
In Cross River Police seal off venue of APC congress, new chairman elected at different location
Presidential aspirant Sowore says Saraki will be jailed
Saraki Sahara Reporters publisher Sowore says Senate President will be jailed
Defection talks advance as Saraki bloc meet over APC Crisis
APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Why Nigerians should vote Buhari out in 2019 - Obasanjo
Obasanjo Why Nigerians should vote Buhari out in 2019 - Ex-President