Ekiti governorship aspirants call for fresh APC primary

Ekiti APC Primary Governorship aspirants reject Al-Makura, call for fresh election

Some party had disrupted the Ekiti APC primary election held on Saturday. They said the exercise was not credible.

Some thugs invaded the Ekiti APC primaries and broke the ballot boxes

The All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants in Ekiti State are demanding a new primary election.

The aspirants made the decision after a meeting at Midas Hotel, Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

They also rejected the governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura-led committee which organized the party's governorship primary that was marred by violence on Saturday, May 5.

Some delegates had disrupted the exercise which they said was not credible.

Pulse reported earlier that the APC national leadership will decide the fate of primary after the Al-Makura committee submits its report to the party's secretariat in Abuja.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, who is also an aspirant, was reportedly absent at the meeting

