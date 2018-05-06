Ekiti governorship aspirants call for fresh APC primary

news

The All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants in Ekiti State are demanding a new primary election.

The aspirants made the decision after a meeting at Midas Hotel, Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

They also rejected the governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura-led committee which organized the party's governorship primary that was marred by violence on Saturday, May 5.

Some delegates had disrupted the exercise which they said was not credible.

Pulse reported earlier that the APC national leadership will decide the fate of primary after the Al-Makura committee submits its report to the party's secretariat in Abuja.

