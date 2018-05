news

The All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Ekiti State has been suspended indefinitely.

The election was reportedly canceled after thugs invaded the venue, and with delegates accusing the Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi of compromising the process.

ALSO READ: Tinubu says he has no anointed candidate in the Ekiti APC primaries

According to Channels TV, thugs broke the ballot boxes, forcing the organizers to postpone the primaries.

A new date has not been fixed.