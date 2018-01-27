Dino Melaye and the Kogi state Governors have reportedly been at each other's throat over the control of the state.
Melaye and the Kogi state Governor have been flexing their muscles at each other for some time.
According to the flamboyant lawmaker, Bello threatened Senators, saying that most of them will not return to the Red chambers in 2019.
Melaye, in a video which he posted on Instagram, said ”I begin to ask myself why will any intellectually mobile character, sound and sane, speak like that.
”And if anyone wants to talk like that, it’s not a man that has commited electoral fraud, who is awaiting trial and obviously will soon go to prison.
”And I had a dream recently where I saw Yahya Bello’s prison uniform specially decorated with embroidery, so I’ll be shocked that Yahya is already threatning people not to come back because, he’s not a voter in Kogi State.
”Secondly, he cannot contest elections in Kogi State come 2019.”
Senator Dino Melaye has also referred to Bello as olodo Governor (dullard) on Twitter.