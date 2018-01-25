Buhari is a better president than OBJ - Orji Kalu

news

Ex-Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Kalu, has said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo lacks the moral to fault President Muhammadu Buhari because the incumbent is a better president.

On Thursday, January 25, 2018, Kalu faulted Obasanjo’s letter to President Buhari saying though the current administration might be slow in taking critical decisions, but it had done well in tackling corruption.

Obasanjo had on Monday, January 22, 2018, criticised President Buhari's two-years administration saying his handling of the economy was poor and advising him not to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Kalu reels out Buhari's achievements in South East and South South

For the former governor, who is embattled with legal suit on alleged money laundering and embezzlement, listed the commencement of work on the Second Niger Bridge and other interventions in the economy as some of Buhari’s feats.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo attacks Buhari, asks him to step down in 2019

The feats, according to Kalu, qualifies the incumbent president for another term come 2019.

“I am not going to talk about former President Obasanjo’s letter because I am going to make some consultations with the United States, Germany, China and the United Kingdom, then I will come back and speak on that letter.

“I think Obasanjo’s letter is not in the best interest of Nigeria. I don’t want to reply him because I have given you example times without number.

“There are three express roads Obasanjo refused to build when he was the president of Nigeria; Port Harcourt-Okigwe-Umuahia-Enugu expressway. It is being built now by the Buhari administration.

“Another one is the Enugu-Awka-Onitsha Expressway. It is being built now by the Buhari administration. Obasanjo did not build it.

“Then there is the Onitsha-Owerri-Aba Expressway. The Buhari administration is building it now.

“Between Obasanjo and Buhari who should I call my friend in real terms? So Buhari is my friend; so he is a better President.

“I don’t wish to reply that letter because the former president has no morals that should qualify him to write that letter,” he said.

ALSO READ: Is Obasanjo's messiah complex good for Nigeria?

Kalu advises Buhari to take security more serious

Despite his support for Buhari and a proposed second term, Kalu gave some advices to the president on national security - especially on herdsmen and farmers clash.

He advised the President to speak on security issues in Nigeria because it was threatening the fabric of socio-economic cohesion of the country.

Kalu said the challenge of herdsmen/farmers clash was lingering in some states because their governors lacked the capacity to handle the situation.