APC postpones Imo state LG congress indefinitely

The APC Local Government congress in Imo State has been postponed indefinitely following the reported attack on the party's secretariat in the state.

The Congress which was earlier scheduled to hold today, Saturday, May 12, was suspended after the secretariat located along Okigwe road in Owerri, the state capital, was allegedly set ablaze by some unidentified hoodlums.

Multiple reports said the fire started around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2018, during a heavy downpour which made people around the area run to safety.

Security operatives and fire service officials reportedly later put out the fire but the property and vital documents had been destroyed.

The Imo State Commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who later on Friday visited the scene of the incident was said to have vowed to unravel the people behind the suspected attack.

The secretariat was consequently cordoned off on Galadanchi's orders.