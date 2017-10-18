APC government is more corrupt than PDP - Gbenga Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has said the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is more corrupt than the past PDP governments.

The National Chairmanship aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party said the country under the APC led government has failed woefully in economic growth and corruption.

"It is disquieting that the APC led government claim to focus on fighting corruption, while facts on the ground suggests that Nigeria has become worse off and sinking low even in graft.

"For instance, latest corruption index in Nigeria (2016) according to Transparency International (the global watchdog for measuring corruption) was 2.8/10. Before 2015, Nigeria had a P8 in corruption but and A3 in economic growth, now we have an F9 in both economic growth and corruption.

"About two months ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria's number 1 repository of facts and data, revealed that more than N402 Billion was paid as bribes within the last 12 months. What is N402 Billion? - It is more than the Federal Government's capital," OGD said.

OGD said that Nigeria is yet to have an appreciable 12 months of economic growth under the party since 2015, and that this is an F9; failure.

"Like I said, especially in the light of current reality in the management of our Commonwealth in the present dispensation, Nigeria's economy was better managed, under the PDP.

"For instance, under President Olusegun Obasanjo's leadership (1999 - 2007), a government ran by the PDP, the Nigerian economy grew by 91% (as measured by GDP), while during the administration of Alhaji Umar Musa Yar'Adua/Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (2007/2010 - 2014), the economy grew by 24%.

"That has been the fastest growth under civilian rule in the history of our great nation, and it happened under the PDP."

Continuing, while citing reasons he will perform well as the national chairman of the PDP, the ex-governor said: "The judiciary, legislative or several unhappy people are not our enemies. We have a common enemy in 'failed promises'. A common enemy in 'poverty'. A common enemy in 'high interest and inflation rates; which by the way is not interesting."

"We lost out because we miscalculated on certain aspects of our politics; outside the management of the nation's economic resources. We failed to ask some critical questions needed for planning.

"For instance, when President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 as the candidate of the CPC got less than 5,000 votes in Abia State, we did not ask why? When in 2011, the 15 states that Muhammadu Buhari had the least votes came from Southern Nigeria, we did not ask why? When the trend repeated itself in 2015, who asked why?" he said.

OGD also said "A referendum not for secession, but for "effective governance". I hold firmly that more than planning, leadership needs to ask more questions at all times. Asking the right questions is what the new leadership of the PDP under my watch will focus on.

"Our inability to ask the needed questions at the appropriate time no doubt affected the fortunes of the PDP and reflected in the final outcome of the party in the 2015 general elections," he submitted.

He however, stated that most Nigerians today have come to recognise that the PDP midwifed democracy for Nigeria and that the country fared better under the political party.