APC chairman, Oyegun says party will face tough times

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the party will face challenging times ahead of the 2019 elections.

Oyegun also advised all party stakeholders to unite and work together for the common good of APC.

The APC chairman said this while speaking to newsmen in his residence.

“I do not intend to be part of the problems for APC to solve.

“However, I will continue to perform my functions as the national chairman of the party till my tenure officially ends on Monday , June 25 , when a new set of party executive will be inaugurated,” he added.

On Friday, June 1, 2018, Oyegun announced his withdrawal from the APC chairmanship race.