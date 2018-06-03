APC chairman, Oyegun says party will face tough times

Oyegun also advised all party stakeholders to unite and work together for the common good of APC.
The APC chairman said this while speaking to newsmen in his residence.
“I do not intend to be part of the problems for APC to solve.
“However, I will continue to perform my functions as the national chairman of the party till my tenure officially ends on Monday , June 25 , when a new set of party executive will be inaugurated,” he added.
On Friday, June 1, 2018, Oyegun announced his withdrawal from the APC chairmanship race.
The former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole has been rumoured to be the favourite contender for the APC chairmanship position.