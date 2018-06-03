Home > News > Politics >

APC chairman, Oyegun says party will face tough times

2019 Election APC chair, Oyegun says party will face tough times

Oyegun also advised all party stakeholders to unite and work together for the common good of APC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC chair, Oyegun says party will face tough times play

APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the party will face challenging times ahead of the 2019 elections.

Oyegun also advised all party stakeholders to unite and work together for the common good of APC.

The APC chairman said this while speaking to newsmen in his residence.

“I do not intend to be part of the problems for APC to solve.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole's endorsement by South-South childish – Oyegun

“However, I will continue to perform my functions as the national chairman of the party till my tenure officially ends on Monday , June 25 , when a new set of party executive will be inaugurated,” he added.

On Friday, June 1, 2018, Oyegun announced his withdrawal from the APC chairmanship race.

The former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole has been rumoured to be the favourite contender for the APC chairmanship position.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fayose Ekiti gov reacts to 'attack on Fayemi', says he brought bloodshed...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion We are officially tired of Dino Melaye's dramabullet
3 Buhari Fayose says President is too old to run in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Benjamin Uwajumogu APC National Convention scribe resigns
APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Pulse Opinion Is the APC falling apart before our eyes?
APC Party says Ekiti guber is a must win
John Odigie-Oyegun Why I Withdrew From APC Chairmanship Race
Okorocha APC accuses Governor of anti-party activities
APC Convention Oyegun withdraws from chairmanship race

Politics

PDP Logo
In Oyo State PDP wins Ibarapa East State Constituency by-election
Imo APC congress holds in secret
Ekiti Shooting APC suspends campaign as police release report
The Secretary of the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator  Benjamin Uwajumogu
Benjamin Uwajumogu APC National Convention scribe resigns
APC: Manager of political party's Twitter account reacts to party's denial
John Odigie-Oyegun Why I Withdrew From APC Chairmanship Race