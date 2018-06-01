news

The national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has withdrawn from the party’s chairmanship race.

Speaking at his residence on Friday, June 1, 2018, Oyegun said he arrived at the decision not to seek reelection after wide consultation with friends and family.

The APC chairman noted that his decision would save the party from more problems.

He, however, maintained that he would continue to act in his capacity as chairman of the APC until a new executive is elected.

“I have consulted widely with my family, friends and associates. Even though, I had the desire to re-contest as the National Chairman of the party, I have decided that it is ultimately in the best interest of the party for me to withdraw from the race," Oyegun declared.

"I believe that the party faces difficult days ahead, and all critical stakeholders in its leadership would be required to bind together for a common purpose. Therefore, the less contentious our national convention is, the better for the party. I have always sought to be part of solving the problem of APC. I do not intend to be part of the problem for APC to solve.

“It is for this reason that I hereby declare that I will not be seeking reelection as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC. However, I will continue to perform my functions as the National Chairman of the party till my tenure officially ends on Monday the 25th June when a new set of party executives will be inaugurated," he added.

Oyegun also denied allegations that he was trying to frustrate the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha.