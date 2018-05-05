2019 Election: PDP inaugurates contact committee

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday inaugurated its Contact Committee as part of efforts to regain power at the center in 2019.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, inaugurating the committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said the committee was necessary considering the present situation of the party and Nigeria.

He added that the committee was in line with the commitment of PDP leadership to continue to implement vital reform processes that would take the party to the desired level.

“The mission of this committee is specific in a trying period like this in the history of our country and our party.

”You will agree that this country is in crisis and eminent persons whether in our party or outside our party must be concerned with what is going on in this country.

”One of the greatest reasons why PDP National Executive Committee took the decision to set up this high power committee is to look into ways and means to bring in everybody.

“Every stakeholder whether within or outside PDP, or other political groups, and stakeholders so that we can form a united front to be able to rescue our country from eminent collapse,’’ he said.

Secondus advised the committee members to put in their best and mobilise for the party.

“Your committee and your nomination is therefore a well-articulated decision of the party leadership to bring our open door policy to fruition.

”Just as your name connotes- Contact, you are to deploy your well versed network to help open the space and allow into our party, all those whose union with us can help in rescuing this country.

“Like we always say in this party, this umbrella is big enough to accommodate all people of patriotic ideals.’’

Secondus called on all Nigerians to join hands with PDP in desirous of taking the country to the next level, saying it is now clear that the All Progressives Congress cannot lead Nigeria.

Secondus condemned the prevailing situation in Nigeria where citizens were being killed on daily basis.

“It is amazing the blame is now being placed on the shoulders of late President Maummar Ghadaffi who passed on six years ago.

“While so far, not a single arrest has been made of any of the perpetrators said to be from Libya.

“The current situation is without a doubt a confirmation of the lack of coordination of our own Security System.’’

He said that in the face of all these, PDP had resolved to do whatever was necessary to save the hard earned democracy which the party nurtured for 16 years.

The Chairman of the committee and former governor of Cross River, Sen. Liyel Imoke responding, commended efforts by Secondus-led PDP leadership in ensuring that the party was vibrant.

Imoke pledged that the committee would swing into action to achieve its mandates within the two weeks’ time frame it was given.

”We will put in our best effort within the time constraint that we face. We will reach out and of course comply with the terms of reference given to us.

”I want to assure you that we will deliver in expectations of our party members and Nigerians.’’