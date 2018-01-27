Home > News > Local >

Gov Wike condemns defence minister over comments on Benue killings

Benue Attacks Wike lashes out at defence minister over comments on killings

Dan-Ali had earlier described the killings in Benue, as a communal clash.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has condemned the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali over his comments on the Fulani herdsmen crisis in Benue state.

Daily Post also reports that the minister blamed the clashes on the anti-grazing law passed by the Benue state government.

Wike, in his reaction, said that Dan-Ali displayed a high levl of insensitivity.

The Governor also said “So far, there is no indication that the state government is planning to create grazing routes or cattle colonies in the state.

“The statement by the minister only smacks of insensitivity on his (minister’s ) part.

ALSO READ: Gov. Darius Ishaku says FG justifying Fulani herdsmen killings

“Assuming that grazing routes were blocked, should killing become the next action?

“We are not in a jungle, we are a society of enlightened people. If there is a problem, people should come together and find a solution to it and not take up arms and kill innocent people,”  Daily Post reports.

Buhari loves cattle more than human lives

Governor Nyesom Wike recently said that cows are more important than human lives under President Buhari’s administration.

Wike also criticised Buhari for doing nothing to stop the killings by Fulani herdsmen in various states of the federation.

