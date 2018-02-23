Home > News > Local >

US reacts to Yobe school girls kidnap

Boko Haram US condemns kidnap of school girls in Yobe

The girls went missing after Boko Haram members attacked Dapchi town in Bursari local government area.

12 things you need to know about Yobe schoolgirls kidnap play

Female students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Dapch, Yobe State during head count

(SaharaReporters)
The United States of America has condemned the abduction of over 90 school girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

According to reports, the girls were abducted by the dreaded terror sect, Boko Haram.

SaharaReporters claims that the school authorities revealed that at least 94 students were missing after a head count conducted on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

The Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said “We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.

“The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.

“The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education.”

“We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.

“We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

“United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence,” Nauert added.

111 Yobe school girls unaccounted for

The Police Commissioner in Yobe, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, on Wednesday, confirmed that 111 girls were still unaccounted for following Monday’s attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the insurgents who attacked the school  looted foodstuff, while the staff and students ran into the bush for safety.

