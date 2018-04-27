Home > News > Local >

Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective, says President Buhari

The president stated this when he received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass at the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja reassured Nigerians that the unity of the country would remain his paramount objective and that of his government.

He said, ‘‘I will continue to do everything within my powers to unite Nigeria.’’

The President commended the religious group for the peaceful conduct of their annual convention and urged them to bring the same to bear in promoting peace, unity and inter-religious harmony in Nigeria.

He also lauded the group for complementing government efforts in bringing social, economic development, and stability in the country by encouraging discipline, unity and spirituality among its members.

While reiterating his remarks on Thursday at the palace of Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, after he was presented with the Holy Quran, the President said the gift of Holy Quran was the highest anyone could receive and “a reminder to seek and uphold justice in the service of the nation.”

In his remarks, the leader of the group, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, told the President that members of the group would continue to support and appreciate his ‘‘noble agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.’’

According to him, this is so because they believe that elected officials must be ‘‘accountable, incorruptible and God fearing.’’

He said: It has never been easy. Even our Holy Prophet (SWA) was never totally accepted in his lifetime. It was only after he had long gone, people saw the wisdom in his preaching and sacrifices. We, therefore, urge you not to relent in your efforts.

‘‘Therefore, it is pertinent for you to note, Your Excellency, that majority of us are with your government and would ensure a total support for you in your effort to return Nigeria to the path of greater progress and development.”

