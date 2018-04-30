Home > News > Local >

Trump says killing of Christians in Nigeria is unacceptable

Donald Trump US President says killing of Christians in Nigeria is unacceptable

Buhari said his administration is working to address the herdsmen killings across Nigeria.

Trump says killing of Christians in Nigeria is unacceptable play

US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup

(AFP)
United States President, Donald Trump has condemned the killing of Christians in Nigeria, saying it is unacceptable.

Trump stated this while hosting Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on Monday, April 30.

"We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen," he said.

Speaking earlier, Buhari said his administration is working to address the farmers and herdsmen killings and to checkmate illegal cross-border activities.

President Donald Trump play President Donald Trump (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

 

The Nigerian leader also thanked the US government for approving the sale of military hardware to Nigeria as part of its support for the anti-Boko Haram war.

Herdsmen killings

Last week, suspected herdsmen attacked a Catholic church in Benue state, killing two priests and 17 worshippers.

ALSO READ: Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in Benue hours after killing 19

Pope Francis had also condemned the attack as he prayed for Christians while conducting a mass in Rome on Sunday, April 29.

Over 200 people have been killed in Benue alone since the resurgent herdsmen rampage began in January.

