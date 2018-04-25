Home > News > Local >

Suspected herdsmen kill 16 in Benue hours after killing 19

The victims were killed in the early hours of Wednesday.

Armed herdsman (illustration) (National Daily )
Barely a day after suspected herdsmen killed two Catholic priests and 17 other worshippers in Benue state, 16 people have again been killed in attacks carried out in two different settlements in Guma local government area of the state.

According to a report by Channels Television, the victims were killed in attacks that happened in Ali Agundu and Tsav council wards of Guma in the early hours of Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Guma LGA chairman, Anthony Shawon, revealed that while a set of attackers killed 13 people in Ali Agundu around 2:00am, another set of suspected herdsmen killed another three in Tsav council ward.

While Shawon disclosed that the victims of the attack have been buried, the police is yet to confirm the attacks.

In an attack on St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East LGA on Tuesday, April 24, two Catholic priests and 17 other worshipers were killed.

President Muhammadu Buhari called the attack"vile, evil and satanic" which is "clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting."

Benue's herdsmen crisis

Benue has been troubled by violent attacks this year as a spate of attacks by suspected cattle herders have led to the death of over 200 victims.

24 people were killed during a attack carried out on March 5 by herdsmen in Omusu Edimoga, a village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

The bodies of 73 men, women and children were buried at a mass burial ceremony organised by the state government on January 11 after several attacks by cattle herders.

