Troops repels Boko Haram attack in Gamboru, Borno

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops successfully repelled attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Gamboru-Ngala in Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement said that one insurgent was killed while several others fled.

Chukwu said: “”troops of 3 Battalion on operation LAFIYA DOLE had successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists’ attack at Gamboru Ngala, Borno State.

““One Boko Haram terrorist was neutralised during the encounter while other members of the group fled following a superior fire power from the troops.

“”Unfortunately, one soldier lost his life during the attack”.

Chukwu disclosed that the troops recovered one Rocket Propelled gun, seven tube, one Anti Aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles and two empty magazines.

The army spokesman called on the people to cooperate with troops, provide useful and timely information to security agencies.