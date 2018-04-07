Home > News > Local >

Troops kill 5 Boko Haram insurgents, recover arms in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops killed five Boko Haram insurgents in a gun battle at Barkin-Dutse Area of Adamawa.

Troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE on April 6, neutralised suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Barkin Dutse Area of Adamawa State following  a distress call from hunters.

“The terrorists on sighting the troops opened fire which resulted in exchange of fire.

“Five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while some of them escaped into nearby caves during the encounter.

“Also, one hunter lost his life during the operation.

Chukwu disclosed that the troops recovered five AK 47 rifles, five magazines and 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

He added that troops were in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, and called on the people to report any suspicious movements in their area to security agencies.

Meanwhile, troops had arrested two suspected insurgents in Bauchi and Borno in separate operations.

Chukwu, who made the disclosure in Maiduguri, said that troops of 33 Artillery Brigade on April 5 arrested one Saidu Jenga, 33, on Maiduguri Byepass Road, Bauchi, in connection with Boko Haram activities.

He said that the suspect was allegedly overheard discussing movement of  arms and ammunition on phone.

“Items recovered include one techno phone with two sim cards as well as N6, 870 cash,” he said.

Chukwu added that troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE also arrested one Umar Ali, 59, a suspected Boko Haram insurgent at Galdimare ward in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

He explained that the suspect who hailed from Miringa village of Biu, was accused of participating in Boko Haram activities in the area.

