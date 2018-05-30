Home > News > Local >

Tinubu invites Falana, Ajibade to APC

Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC

The message was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos by Tinubu’s Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman.

Chief Bola Tinubu, has called on Mr Femi Falana (SAN) and veteran journalist, Mr Kunle Ajibade, to join hands with the party to move Nigeria forward.

In a birthday message to the duo, Tinubu described Falana and Ajibade as icons in their chosen fields, whose contributions would continue to mean much to the country.

NAN reports that Falana was born on  May 20, 1958, while Ajibade was born on May 28, 1958.

““The month of May which in 1999 heralded the rebirth of democracy in Nigeria after almost 16 years of unbroken military interregnum, is also significant in one other respect.

“”It is the month of birth of many prominent Nigerians.

“”As both were united in their month of birth, there is also an unmistakable meeting point in their life trajectories.

“”Both fought against successive military regimes to facilitate the emergence of democracy in the country,” Tinubu noted.

`He said  that Falana and Ajibade fought to ensure that Nigeria would be  a citadel of social justice,  rule of law and a better place for generations.

““There is no doubt that both Falana and Ajibade had impacted on Nigeria and Nigerians in the most profound ways.

““We thank them for their struggles and we thank them for their sacrifices but we are not yet in the Promised Land.

“”We enjoin the duo not to rest on their oars but join hands with us in the All Progressives Congress, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to make Nigeria a better place,’’ Tinubu said.

According to him, Falana and Ajibade have  continued to contribute to the enthronement of democracy, good governance and rule of law in the country.

““I say happy birthday to them and wish them long life, continued good health and renewed energy to continue to make invaluable contributions to our country.”

“He described the duo as close friends with whom he had interacted in the continuous struggle for enthronement of true democracy, good governance and rule of law.

“”Mr Falana is a lawyer, pro-democracy and human rights activist, who continues to employ the instrumentality of the law to correct the ills of the society.

“”His contributions to constitutionalism and jurisprudence know no bounds.

“”He takes briefs from the rich to empower him to fight injustice against the poor pro bono.

“”Ajibade is that astute journalist and celebrated author, who through his pen, fought against the military junta and was particularly a thorn in the flesh of the regime of the late Abacha.

“He authored two popular books –  ‘Jailed for Life’ – his experience in prison for which he was clamped by the Abacha junta,  and ‘What a Country’ – which speaks about the ills in the country,’’ Tinubu said. 

