These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you

This is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) released 50 names of alleged looters who are also members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The first list of looters was released by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed on Friday, March 30, 2018.
Speaking on the latest list, the information minister said that the first list was a teaser.
Mohammed also said that the names on the list were released based on verifiable facts.
According to Channels TV, the minister released the list today, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
He said ”At the press conference where the list was released, I did say it was a tip of the iceberg. Apparently, this does not mean anything to people whose style is to comment on issues they barely understand, or just to shoot down anything coming from the government.
“The Federal Government has a large number of alleged looters on its list. What was the PDP expecting when it challenged the FG to name the looters of the public treasury under the party’s watch? Did the PDP actually believe that the massive looting under its watch was a joke?”
The names on the new list of looters include:
1. Former NSA Sambo Dasuki
2. Former Petroleum Resources Minister Dieziani Alison-Madukwe, Rtd. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah
3. Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika
4. Alex Barde, former Chief of Defence Staff
5. Inde Dikko: former CG Customs
6. Air Marshal Adesola Amosun
7. Senator Bala Abdulkadir, former FCT Minister
8. Senator Stella Oduah
9. Former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu
10. Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor
11. Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance
12. Senator Peter Nwaboshi
13. Aliyu Usman: Former NSA Dasuki’s aide
14. Ahmad Idris: Former NSA Dasuki’s PA
15. Rasheed Ladoja: Former Oyo Governor
16. Tom Ikimi
17. Femi Fani-Kayode
18. Hassan Tukur, former PPS to President Goodluck
19. Nenadi Usman
20. Benedicta Iroha
21. Aliyu Usman Jawaz: Close ally of former NSA Dasuki
22. Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor
23. Godknows Igali
Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has described the looters list as clumsy, arbitrary and selective.
The group also called on the Federal Government to withdraw the list, adding that it looks like the Federal Government wants to serve a political objective or carry out political agenda.