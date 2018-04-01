These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you

news

The Federal Government has released 23 more names of people who allegedly looted funds from the government’s coffers.

This is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) released 50 names of alleged looters who are also members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The first list of looters was released by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Speaking on the latest list, the information minister said that the first list was a teaser.

Mohammed also said that the names on the list were released based on verifiable facts.

According to Channels TV, the minister released the list today, Sunday, April 1, 2018.

He said ”At the press conference where the list was released, I did say it was a tip of the iceberg. Apparently, this does not mean anything to people whose style is to comment on issues they barely understand, or just to shoot down anything coming from the government.

“The Federal Government has a large number of alleged looters on its list. What was the PDP expecting when it challenged the FG to name the looters of the public treasury under the party’s watch? Did the PDP actually believe that the massive looting under its watch was a joke?”

Names of on the new list

The names on the new list of looters include:

1. Former NSA Sambo Dasuki

2. Former Petroleum Resources Minister Dieziani Alison-Madukwe, Rtd. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah

3. Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika

4. Alex Barde, former Chief of Defence Staff

5. Inde Dikko: former CG Customs

6. Air Marshal Adesola Amosun

7. Senator Bala Abdulkadir, former FCT Minister

8. Senator Stella Oduah

9. Former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu

10. Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor

11. Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance

12. Senator Peter Nwaboshi

13. Aliyu Usman: Former NSA Dasuki’s aide

14. Ahmad Idris: Former NSA Dasuki’s PA

15. Rasheed Ladoja: Former Oyo Governor

16. Tom Ikimi

17. Femi Fani-Kayode

18. Hassan Tukur, former PPS to President Goodluck

19. Nenadi Usman

20. Benedicta Iroha

21. Aliyu Usman Jawaz: Close ally of former NSA Dasuki

23. Godknows Igali

SERAP attacks Lai Mohammed

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has described the looters list as clumsy, arbitrary and selective.

The group also called on the Federal Government to withdraw the list, adding that it looks like the Federal Government wants to serve a political objective or carry out political agenda.