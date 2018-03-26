Buhari meets late Martin Luther King Jnr’s family

news

President Buhari on Monday, March 26, 2018, received the family of the late Martin Luther King Jnr in Abuja.

According to Vanguard, they were in Abuja for the conferment of the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 at the Council Chambers.

Buhari inaugurates Food Council

Also, Buhari inaugurated the National Food Security Council with a pledge to develop new programmes that would create more jobs in the agricultural sector.

Speaking during the inauguration, the President pledged that his administration would remain focused in securing the nation’s food requirements and employment for the people especially the youths.

According to him, the country’s exploitation of critical job-creating sectors which have been ignored for decades is beginning to yield results as his administration has introduced the National Social Investment Programme.