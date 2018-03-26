Home > News > Local >

Buhari meets late Martin Luther King Jnr’s family

Buhari President meets late Martin Luther King Jnr’s family

Buhari also inaugurated the National Food Security Council with a pledge to develop new programmes that would create more jobs.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Buhari on Monday, March 26, 2018, received the family of the late Martin Luther King Jnr in Abuja.

According to Vanguard, they were in Abuja for the conferment of the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 at the Council Chambers.

Buhari inaugurates Food Council

Also, Buhari inaugurated the National Food Security Council with a pledge to develop new programmes that would create more jobs in the agricultural sector.

Speaking during the inauguration, the President pledged that his administration would remain focused in securing the nation’s food requirements and employment for the people especially the youths.

ALSO READ: President Buhari mourns former works minister, Lawal

According to him, the country’s exploitation of critical job-creating sectors which have been ignored for decades is beginning to yield results as his administration has introduced the National Social Investment Programme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 TY Danjuma Ex-defence minister says the army is compromisedbullet
2 Whistle blower policy FG recovers N143. 89bn from corrupt officialsbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Election 2019 Presidency advises PDP against raising false alarms
Buhari President inaugurates Food Council, pledges new jobs in agric sector
Muhammadu Buhari President mourns former works minister, Lawal
University of Lagos UNILAG to establish refineries to train chemical engineering students
Bayo Omoboriowo Buhari’s personal photographer shares his success story
Pulse Opinion Buhari wants Nigerians to forget dead Dapchi girls
Buhari President signs MoU with Switzerland on return of illegally-acquired assets

Local

Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb farmers/herdsmen clash
Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day to welcome Buhari
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma
Fulani Herdsmen Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma