Taraba lawmaker found dead 14 days after abduction

The kidnapped lawmaker from Taraba State, Honourable Hosea Ibi has been killed by his abductors after 14 days in captivity.

According to a report by Channels TV, the entire Taraba State has been thrown into mourning state following the death Ibi.

The late lawmaker, who represented Takum II Constituency at the Taraba State House of Assembly while alive, was reportedly found dead two weeks after he was abducted by gunmen on December 30, 2017.

Police confirms Honourable Ibi's death

The Taraba State Police command has confirmed the death of the late lawmaker, Honourable Ibi.

Channels TV reports that the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, confirmed Ibi's death on Monday, January 15, 2018 in Jalingo.

Misal also said the corpse was found in Takum Local Government Area of the state, noting that the lawmaker must have died about three days before his body was discovered.

Kidnappers demanded N75m ransom

The abductors of the late Honourable Hosea Ibi, allegedly demanded N75 million for his release in the first week of January 2018.

According to Punch, which cited a family source, the kidnappers contacted a family friend to demand the ransom.