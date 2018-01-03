Home > News > Local >

Mr Hosea Ibi :  Police call for calm following abduction of Taraba lawmaker

Mr Hosea Ibi Police call for calm following abduction of Taraba lawmaker

Misal said that the police had intensified search for the lawmaker and his captors, adding that significant progress had been made in the operation.

  • Published:
Police declare members of "Malaysian Boys" gang wanted play

Nigerian Police Officers

(BBC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Taraba on Wednesday called for calm following the abduction of Mr Hosea Ibi,  a member of the Taraba House of Assembly by gunmen four days ago.

Spokesman of the police command in the state, Mr David Misal (ASP), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo that the police were doing their best possible to ensure the lawmaker was released unhurt.

Misal said that the police had intensified search for the lawmaker and his captors, adding that significant progress had been made in the operation.

He said that giving more information about the operation to the public would jeopardize police investigation.

“The update we have is not for public consumption in the interest of the security and the safety of the lawmaker.

“I am sure you are aware that all the ears of the kidnappers are open to hear what we will say so that they can restrategize and sabotage our efforts.

“Whenever we secure his release, we will inform the public,” Misal said.

Ibi was abducted by gunmen in Takum, headquarters of Takum Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker, who represents Takum 1 Constituency, was abducted in his mothers’ house on Dec. 30, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet
2 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet
3 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet

Related Articles

Buhari Peace Corps bill gets to Presidency for assent
Badoo How ritual killings sent shock waves across Lagos State in 2017
In Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers
Wike Rivers Governor places N200m bounty on New Year's Day killers
Shekau Boko Haram leader appears in new video, says group is in good health
Boko Haram Terrorist group leader, Shekau appears in video amid surge in attacks
Pulse Opinion Buhari needs to be more honest about Boko Haram's 'defeat'
Buhari Here's full text of president's new year address
Police Making phone calls at filling stations can now land you in jail
Buhari Presidency outlines 17 key achievements in 2017

Local

Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike
In Kwara Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike
Governor Darius Ishaku
In Taraba Police nab 39 'strange men' in Jalingo
NNPC boss, Baru, believes fuel scarcity crisis is over
NNPC Baru orders assessment of Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline fire
FIDA says only education can fight female genital mutilation
Female Genital Mutilation Ebonyi community imposes penalty on practice