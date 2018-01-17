SERAP wants trust fund for victims of herdsmen attacks

news

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to establish a Trust Fund for victims of attacks by herdsmen across the country.

A statement signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Mr Timothy Adewale, in Abuja said that the trust fund would be an important first step towards justice for victims and their families.

Adewale said that it was also necessary for the government to ensure that efforts to combat attacks by herdsmen was grounded in the rights of victims of unlawful killings and their families.

He said that so far government’s attempt to address the persistent attacks had overlooked the plight of the victims.

“It is important to ensure that any policy to tackle the problem is not used as a ploy to undercut the possibilities of justice and reparation for victims and their families.

“It has to be made clear that victims of attacks by herdsmen are entitled to effective remedies regardless of whether they bring their claims against the government in an individual or collective capacity.’’

Adewale said that it was an imperative demand of justice that the responsibility of the perpetrators of the unlawful killings and destruction of property be clearly established.

He added that the rights of the victims and their families should be sustained to the fullest possible extent.

He said that victims’ right to an effective remedy and reparation was a legally enforceable human right and not a matter of charity.

ALSO READ: Senate orders IGP to arrest those involved in Benue attacks

“It is no coincidence that the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) and human rights instruments refer to victims’ right to effective remedies, including access to justice, reparation and guarantee of non-repetition.

“As the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, SERAP believes that Buhari is in a powerful position to end the unlawful killings and destruction of property apparently by herdsmen.

“Buhari needs to speak directly to Nigerians and particularly to the countless victims and their families,” he said.