SERAP asks Buhari to drag OBJ to EFCC

$16b Power Projects SERAP asks Buhari to refer OBJ, Jonathan to EFCC

SERAP made the call in a statement by its Executive Director, Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, on Wednesday.

SERAP asks Buhari to refer OBJ, Jonathan to EFCC play

President Muhammadu Buhari shakes hands with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP),  has called for further probe of the alleged mismanagement of 16 billion dollars power projects between 1999 and 2007.

SERAP made the call in a statement by its Executive Director, Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, on Wednesday.

The organisation urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently refer the case to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for further investigation.

It said the alleged squandering of over N11 trillion meant to provide regular electricity supply covering the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, should also be investigated.

It called for the prosecution of anyone involved in the matter “if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence’’ at the end of the probe.

The statement came barely 24 hours after Buhari said 16 billion dollars was wasted on power projects during Obasanjo’s tenure as President without corresponding power supply to Nigerians.

The former President reacted immediately, saying the National Assembly had already cleared him of any wrong doing in the projects.

SERAP said it welcome  Buhari’s focus on the allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the power sector, and urged him to expand his searchlight beyond the Obasanjo government.

ALSO READ: Buhari questions Obasanjo's $16bn power projects

“ It is only by pursuing all the allegations and taking the evidence before the court that the truth will be revealed and justice best served.

“This is the only way to conclusively address the systemic corruption in the power sector and an entrenched culture of impunity of perpetrators.

“Addressing impunity in the power sector should be total. This would help improve the integrity of government and public confidence and trust in their government.

“It would also serve as a vehicle to further the public’s perception of fairness and thoroughness, and to avert any appearance of political considerations in the whole exercise.’’

The organisation noted that it would be in the public interest in line with constitutional provisions for the Buhari administration to immediately pursue justice and recovery of any stolen asset in the power sector.

