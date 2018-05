news

The office of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has explained why the Senate wants the Inspector-General of Police (IGP),Ibrahim Idris to appear before it.

According to the Special Assistant to Senate President on International Relations, Bamikole Omisore, the lawmakers summoned Idris because of the spate of killings in the country.

Daily Post reports that Omisore also released the list of killings across various parts of the country.

He also said “This is the details of the killings in the country from Jan 1 to April 30 2018.

“This is what the Senate wants the IGP to come before it to address.”

Timeline on killings in Middle Belt since Jan 1, 2018, as obtained from Daily Post

1. January 1 – 73 killed in Logo and Guma LGAs in Benue

2. January 1 – 2 killed in Awe LGA, Nasarawa

3. January 1 – 25 Killed in Keana LGA, Nasarawa

4. January 3 – 3 killed in Markurdi, Benue State

5. January 4 – 6 killed in Wukari in Taraba

6. January 4 – 1 killed in Gassol LGA, Taraba

7. January 5 – 4 Killed in Lau LGA, Taraba

8. January 5 – 15 killed in Tse Akombo, Tse Vii and Tse Agule vilages in Benue

9. January 6 – 55 killed in Lau LGA in Taraba State

10. January 8 – 3 killed in Sardauna LGA, Taraba

11. January 8 – Two policemen killed in Logo, Benue State

12. January 13 – 10 killed in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna

13. January 13 – 1 killed in Makurdi LGA, Benue

14. January 14 – 1 killed in Bassa LGA, Plateau

15. January 14 – 1 killed in Ibi LGA, Taraba

16. January 16 – 5 killed in Madagali LGA, Adamawa

17. January 16 – 5 killed in Guma, Logo and Okpokwu LGAs Benue

18. January 18 – 11 killed in Madagali LGA, Adamawa

19. January 21 – 1 killed in Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau

20. January 21 – 6 killed in Juman LGA, Adamawa

21. January 23 – 9 killed in Ardo Kola, Adamawa

22. January 24 – 4 killed in Kaiama, Kwara

23. January 25 – 15 killed in Bassa LGA, Plateau

24. January 26 – 3 killed in Bassa LGA, Plateau

25. January 26 – 2 killed in Ukum, Benue

26. January 29 – 1 killed in Guma, Benue

27. January 31 – 1 killed in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna

28. January 31 –9 killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

29. February 1 – 4 killed in Gassol, Taraba

30. February 2 –10 killed in Song, Adamawa

31. February 5 – 2 killed in Guma, Benue

32. February 6 – 8 killed in Obi, Nasarawa

33. February 8 – 6 killed in Shellen, Adamawa

34. February 10 – 2 killed in Benue

35. February 10 – 3 killed in Bassa, Plateau

36. February 11 – 4 killed in Jema’a, Kaduna

37. February 12 – 2 killed in Guma, Benue

38. February 26 – 12 killed in Kajuru, Kaduna

39. February 27 – 20 killed in Demsa, Adamawa

40. March 1 – 15 killed in Saradauna, Taraba

41. March 4 – 20 killed in Saradauna, Taraba

42. March 5 – 25 killed in Okpokwu, Benue

43. March 7 – 2 killed in Takum, Taraba

44. March 8 – 11 killed in Bassa, Plateau

45. March 9 – 9 killed in Bokkos, Plateau

46. March 12 – 26 killed in Bassa, Plateau

47. March 13 – 7 killed in Guma, Benue

48. March 13 – 1 killed in Lokoja, Kogi

49. March 14 – 32 killed in Daima/Omala, Kogi

50. March 14 – 6 killed in Bassa, Plateau

51. March 15 – 5 killed in Takum, Taraba

52. March 19 –10 killed in Omala, Kogi

53. March 20 – 11 killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

54. March 22 – 3 killed in Jos South, Plateau

55. March 24 – 5 killed in Makurdi, Benue

56. March 30 – 6 killed in Jema’a, Kaduna

57. April 4 – 6 killed in Chikun, Kaduna

58. April 4 – 4 killed in Takum, Taraba

59. April 4 – 10 killed in Gwer West, Benue

60. April 5 – 5 killed in Dobga, Taraba

61. April 5 – 30 killed in Gwer West, Benue

62. April 5 – 50 killed in Offa, Kwara*

63. April 7 – 4 killed in Bali, Taraba

64. April 7 – 2 killed in Agatu, Benue

65. April 8 – 5 killed in Birkin Ladi, Plateau State

66. April 8 – 5 murdered in Obi, Nasarawa

67. April 8 – 4 killed in Keana, Nasarawa

68. April 9 – 1 killed in Guma, Benue

69. April 10 – 10 murdered in Benue

70. April 10 – 51 killed in Wukari, Taraba

71. April 12 – 2 killed in Markudi, Benue

72. April 12 – 2 murdered in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

73. April 13 – 5 killed in Bassa, Kogi

74. April 14 – 4 killed in Logo, Benue

75. April 14 – 78 murdered in Obi, Nasarawa

76. April 17 – 1 killed in Logo, Benue

77. April 18 – 4 killed in Bassa, Plateau

78. April 19 – 1 killed in Kutigi, Niger

79. April 19 – 1 killed in Gwer West, Benue

80. April 20 – 31 killed in Guma, Benue

81. April 25 – 19 killed in Gwer East, Benue

82. April 25 – 38 killed in Guma, Benue

83. April 25 – 7 killed in Awe, Nassarawa

84. April 28 – 14 killed in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

85. April 29 – 5 killed in Gwer West, Benue

* Offa killings were from multiple armed robberies on banks in the town.

Senate Vs IG

The Senate on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, passed a resolution declaring Idris as an enemy of democracy.

The lawmakers also said that the police boss is unfit to hold any public office within and outside the country for failing to honour its invitation thrice.

The Nigeria Police Force however fired back saying that the Senate resolution declaring IG as enemy of democracy was a deliberate attempt to blackmail him.