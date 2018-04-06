Home > News > Local >

Saraki has condemned the coordinated bank robbery attacks in Offa, Kwara state.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has condemned the coordinated bank robberies and attack on unsuspecting citizens that led to several casualties in Offa, Kwara state.

In a Facebook post, the Senate President described the Offa attack as  a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

Saraki stated that he and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed had spoken, earlier on Thursday evening, and they both agree that no stone will be left unturned until those that carried out the attack and robberies are found and prosecuted.

His words: “Yesterday’s savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments in Offa LGA, that led to significant loss of lives and injury is a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

“Make no mistake, there will never be any valid grounds or rationale behind such violence that has left many families without their loved ones — and one more community in grief and shock.

“Last night, I spoke to Governor Ahmed to express my condolence on the lives that were lost in the attack, and we both agree that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this heinous act are caught and brought to justice.

"It is also important that we all work together to ensure that this does not reoccur. We all must co-operate at various levels to increase the security of our communities.

“I pray that the souls of those that we lost yesterday are granted places amongst the righteous ones. My prayers and support will continue to be extended to all the affected families, and we will remain relentless until everyone who planned or carried out this attack faces the full wrath of the law,” the Senate President said.

ALSO READ: Gov tasks Kwara monarchs on maintenance of peace

Offa robbery attack

Heavily armed hoodlums had attacked the Owode Police Station in the metropolis where they killed the policemen and some complainants  before they raided the banks.

Sources said some customers who were transacting businesses  in the banks were also killed in the incident which was said to have lasted one hour.

The attack reportedly took place between the hours of 4:45 and 5:40pm on Thursday, April 6, 2018.

