Senate President Bukola Saraki says Nigerian youths have the ability to compete favourably with young people around the world if they are given the opportunity.

Saraki reiterated the commitment of the Senate to pass legislations aimed at creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youths to thrive.

He said this at Yikpata, Kwara state orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a visit to commiserate with corps members over the death of Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu.

Saraki led a minute silence in honour of the late corps member and described his visit as part of a process of immortalising Miss Ichechukwu.

“Coming here always bring good memories because as governor of the state I had occasions to be here and I had cultivated a special relationship with this camp,” Saraki said.

“Thus when I heard of the unfortunate incident I felt bad and decided to come and condole with you. We must take up the responsibility of doing more to ensure this type of thing doesn’t happen again and that every NYSC is of good memories for each of you. This should not be a place of endurance but a place you should be happy to have been to, something that will impact on your life even after here.

“We have the responsibility to improve your condition and I have gone around and seen things for myself and identified the areas where we need to intervene such as the kitchen, hostels etc. Times are hard but we have a great country that has potentials.

“You have capacities to match that of other young people in the world and we must give you that opportunity. Most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity; we shall do everything to ensure that your future is bright,” he added.

Saraki promised to ensure that the fencing of the camp is started and completed on time to further improve on its security.

The Senate President also promised to use his ‘persuasive influence’ to ensure that Kwara state government begins to pay local monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state.

