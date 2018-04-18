Home > News > Local >

Buhari says Nigerian youths want everything for free

President says Nigerian youths want everything for free

He said the country's youthful population is reliant on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his dissatisfaction with the country's young population who want the government to hand them everything on a platter.

According to a report by TheCable, the president said this while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The president said the country's youthful population is reliant on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation, which leads to the demand for free things.

He said, "About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one.

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education for free."

